NAACP President Tweets All He Wants For Christmas Is ‘Donald Trump In Handcuffs’





The NAACP president said all he wanted for Christmas was “Donald Trump in handcuffs.”

“I don’t want much for Christmas. There’s only one thing I need. I don’t care about gifts. Under the Christmas tree,” Derrick Johnson, 19th President and CEO of the National Association for the Advancement of Colored People, tweeted on Tuesday, sharing the lyrics to Mariah Carey’s popular Christmas song.

“All I want for Christmas is Donald Trump in handcuffs,” Johnson added.

His remarks come after the House Jan. 6 committee voted on Monday to recommend the Justice Department bring criminal charges against former President Donald Trump. The criminal referral comes four months after FBI agents seized classified documents from his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.

MSNBC HOSTS DEMAND INSURRECTIONISTS EXPELLED FROM CONGRESS LIKE POST-CIVIL WAR CONFEDERATES

Monday’s hearing by the House Jan. 6 committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republican critics of Trump, likely marks the latest attempt by Congress to hold the former president accountable for the hundreds of protesters crowding the U.S. Capitol as elected officials were working to certify Democrat Joe Biden’s 2020. victory in the presidential election.

Former President Donald Trump is shown on a screen during a meeting of the select committee investigating the January 6 attack on the U.S. Capitol at the Canon House office building on Capitol Hill on December 19, 2022. (Al Drago/Getty Images)

The criminal referral, which is non-binding, is the culmination of a year-long investigation that included more than 1,000 witnesses, 10 televised public hearings and more than a million documents.

Former President Donald Trump was recommended by the Jan. 6 committee to the DOJ for criminal charges. NAACP President Derrick Johnson said all he wanted for Christmas was Trump “handcuffed”. (AP/Getty Images)

The committee, which Republican House Leader Kevin McCarthy boycotted and dismissed as a “sham process,” will officially disband on Jan. 3 as Republicans take control of the House majority.

Trump predicted that criminal dismissal would ultimately help him. “These people don’t understand that when they come after me, people who love freedom gather around me. It makes me stronger. What doesn’t kill me makes me stronger,” Trump said in a statement posted on TRUTH Social, condemning the criminal dismissal as “a partisan attempt to sideline me and the Republican Party.”

NAACP CEO Derrick Johnson speaks onstage during the 2022 Essence Culture Festival at the Louisiana Superdome on July 1, 2022 in New Orleans. (Erika Goldring/Getty Images)

This week’s vote comes just a month after Trump officially launched his 2024 White House campaign.

