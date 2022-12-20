Appeals court asks DOJ to rule on Trump’s immunity in January 6 civil lawsuits





A federal appeals court on Tuesday asked the Justice Department to rule on whether former President Donald Trump should be protected by absolute immunity in civil lawsuits brought against him for his alleged role in the attack on the US Capitol on January 6, 2021.

When the DOJ responds in mid-January, it’s the first time the department has had to take a position on the extent of presidential immunity around the riot.

The request is the latest in several high-profile disputes where Biden’s Justice Department has had to consider how far the legal protections around the office of the presidency go to protect Trump.

Notably, it also comes as the Justice Department and Special Counsel Jack Smith are in the midst of a criminal investigation into Trump-aligned efforts to disrupt President Joe Bidens’ election victory and a day after the select committee of the House accused Trump of fomenting an insurrection.

In the case before the US Circuit Court of Appeals in DC, Trump’s lawyers argue that the speech he gave at the Ellipse before rioters entered the Capitol was a protected presidential speech and therefore immune from civil suits.

Trump lost in his immunity arguments in a lower court and appealed. The arguments were heard by the Court of Appeal earlier this month. On Tuesday, the appeals court urged the Justice Department to file a so-called amicus curiae brief on Trump’s appeal by Jan. 17.

The parties in the DC Circuit case, a consolidation of three lawsuits brought against Trump by police officers and Democratic members of Congress, were given a Jan. 31 deadline to respond to the DOJ filing.

The case heard by the DC Circuit is before a panel consisting of one Clinton appointee, one Obama appointee, and one Trump appointee. They review U.S. District Judge Amit Mehta’s February ruling that allowed civil lawsuits against Trump to proceed, while dismissing claims against some members of Trump’s inner circle who had also been named as defendants.

Mehta wrote that the president’s actions here do not relate to his duties to faithfully execute the laws, conduct foreign affairs, command the armed forces or manage the executive branch.

They are entirely about his efforts to stay in office for a second term. These are unofficial acts, so the separation of powers concerns that justify the president’s broad immunity are not present here, the trial judge said.

The civil case raises major questions about the presidency, which ultimately were never finally resolved in federal court. If Trump were to lose in the deal, attempts to block him from voting nationwide could become more possible.

A federal criminal case would use different legal standards than any prosecution, but could rely on the prosecution’s findings.

It’s so interdependent at this point. It’s a matter of momentum. Success in one area should be success in another, said Phil Andonian, one of the attorneys suing Trump on behalf of Swalwells.

The Justice Department, including since Attorney General Merrick Garland took office, has maintained the position that Trump should not be prosecuted personally for derogatory statements he made while president about ‘a rape accuser who is now the subject of a libel suit. The Justice Department has also sought to limit some of the findings pursued by two top FBI officials, both the target of Trump’s extreme anger over their involvement in the Russia probe that filed lawsuits alleging that the Trump-era DOJ had broken the law in how it released their texts.

In other cases, however, the Justice Department has refused to shield Trump allies from scrutiny. The department declined to defend Rep. Mo Brooks at an earlier stage of the DC Circuit lawsuit, with the DOJ disagreeing with Brooks’ argument that the speech he gave at the 6 January was part of his official duties as a member of Congress. . (Brooks was ultimately dismissed as a defendant.)

The Justice Department is also suing a former Trump White House aide, Peter Navarro, for failing to comply with a Jan. 6 subpoena. (Navarro pleaded not guilty to criminal contempt of Congress.)

This story has been updated with additional details.

