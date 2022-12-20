Trump taxes: House panel mulls release of long-sought returns





WASHINGTON (AP) The Democratic-controlled House Ways and Means Committee met Tuesday to vote on whether to publicly release years of Donald Trump’s tax returns, which the former president has long tried to protect.

Committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., closely followed the actions of the panel, which planned to vote on the publication in a closed session that could last several hours. And if lawmakers go ahead with plans to release the returns, it’s unclear how quickly that would happen.

But after a years-long battle that ultimately culminated in the Supreme Court clearing the way last month for the Treasury Department to send the statements to Congress, Democrats are under pressure to act aggressively. The committee received six years of tax returns for Trump and some of his businesses. And with only two weeks until Republicans officially take control of the House, Tuesday’s meeting could be the last opportunity for Democrats to release the information they have gleaned.

Republicans have spoken out against the potential release, arguing it would set a dangerous precedent.

Ahead of Tuesday’s meeting, Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the top committee Republican, called any release of Trump’s tax records a dangerous new political weapon that even Democrats will regret.

Our concern is not whether the president should have made his tax returns public, as is the tradition, or the accuracy of his tax returns, Brady said. Our concern is that, if taken, this committee action will set a terrible precedent that will unleash a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond the former president and reverses decades of privacy protections for average Americans. that have existed since the Watergate reforms.

Trump has long had a complicated relationship with his personal income taxes.

As a presidential candidate in 2016, he broke decades of precedent by refusing to release his tax forms to the public. He bragged during a presidential debate that year that he was smart because he paid no federal taxes and later claimed that he would not personally benefit from the 2017 tax cuts that he had signed into the law that favored extremely wealthy people, asking Americans to simply take him at his word. .

Tax records would have been a useful measure to judge his success in business. The shrewd businessman image was key to a political brand honed during his years as a tabloid magnet and star of The Apprentice TV show. They could also reveal any financial obligations, including foreign debts, that could influence how he rules.

But Americans were largely in the dark about Trump’s relationship with the IRS until October 2018 and September 2020, when The New York Times published two separate series based on leaked tax records.

Pulitzer Prize-winning papers in 2018 showed how Trump received the modern equivalent of at least $413 million from his father’s real estate, much of that money coming from what The Times called tax dodging in the 1990s. Trump sued The Times and his niece, Mary Trump, in 2021 for providing the records to the newspaper. In November, Mary Trump asked an appeals court to overturn the judges’ decision to reject her claims that her uncle and two of her siblings defrauded her of millions of dollars in a 2001 family settlement.

Articles from 2020 showed that Trump only paid $750 in federal income tax in 2017 and 2018. Trump has paid no income tax in 10 of the past 15 years because he generally has lost more money than he earned.

The articles exposed deep inequities in the US tax code as Trump, a well-known multi-billionaire, paid little in federal income taxes. IRS figures show the average filer paid about $12,200 in 2017, about 16 times more than the former president.

Details of Trump’s income from overseas operations and debt levels were also included in the tax returns, which the former president called fake news.

At the time of the 2020 Articles, Neal said he saw an ethical issue in Trump overseeing a federal agency that he also struggled with legal filings.

Now Donald Trump is the boss of the agency he sees as an adversary, Neal said in 2020. It’s critical that the IRS’ presidential audit program remain free from interference.

The Manhattan District Attorneys Office also obtained copies of Trump’s tax records in February 2021 after a lengthy legal battle that included two trips to the Supreme Court.

The office, then headed by District Attorney Cyrus Vance Jr., had subpoenaed the Trumps accounting firm in 2019, seeking access to eight years of Trumps tax returns and related documents.

The DA’s office issued the subpoena after Trump’s former personal attorney, Michael Cohen, told Congress that Trump misled tax officials, insurers and business associates about the value of his assets. Those allegations are the subject of a fraud lawsuit that New York Attorney General Letitia James filed against Trump and his company in September.

Longtime Trump accountant Donald Bender testified at the recent Trump Organizations criminal trial that Trump had reported losses on his tax returns every year for a decade, including nearly $700 million in 2009 and $200 million dollars in 2010.

Bender, a partner at Mazars USA LLP who has spent years preparing Trump’s personal tax returns, said Trump said losses from 2009 to 2018 included net operating losses from some of the many companies he he owns through his Trump organization.

The Trump Organization was convicted earlier this month of tax evasion for helping some executives dodge taxes on company-paid benefits such as apartments and luxury cars.

Current Manhattan District Attorney Alvin Bragg told The Associated Press in an interview last week that his office’s investigation into Trump and his companies is continuing.

We will follow the facts and continue to do our job, Bragg said.

Trump, who refused to release his statements during his 2016 presidential campaign and his four years in the White House while claiming he was being audited by the IRS, argued that he there wasn’t much to get from the tax returns even though he had fought to keep them. private.

You can’t learn much from tax returns, but it’s illegal to release them if they don’t belong to you! he complained on his social media network last weekend.

Kinnard reported from Columbia, South Carolina. Associated Press writers Michael R. Sisak and Jill Colvin in New York contributed to this report.

