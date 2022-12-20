Donald Trump is damaged and his casting as the arch-villain of the Capitol riots is not what his political comeback needs | American News





Insurrection defined as a violent uprising against an authority or government.

That’s quite the accusation leveled against a former president of the United States, even if it’s not quite the surprise.

Over the months, the story told by committee members and their witnesses made Donald Trump the chief architect of an attempted coup – his “last stand”, as they put it.

Captivating behind-the-scenes footage combined with jaw-dropping testimony to present a picture of Mr. Trump and his team trying to cling to power against all odds and against the law of the land.

The committee members accused the former president and they found an echo in their testimonies.

The testimonies came from people in Mr. Trump’s orbit who offered first-hand evidence that seemed to speak to the last gasps of a dictatorship, a tin pot with a plan for survival to match.

The conclusions of the criminal referral are overwhelming, no doubt. And yet, immediately, their significance was once again the stuff of partisan political uproar.

There are Republicans on the committee but they are not friends of Mr. Trump. Consequently, Mr. Trump and the Trumpists repeatedly challenge his integrity and neutrality.

What would elevate their findings above political theater would be a Department of Justice (DoJ) response aligned with their findings and for charges to be brought.

It is not given.

Trump 'unfit for any office'

As compelling as the words and images presented by this committee are, we have heard no argument for the defense. There was no cross-examination of witnesses, no forensic questioning of the kind they would face in a courtroom test.

So, while we can assume that DoJ attorneys will look into the contents of the committee’s report and cross-check it with their own detective work – carrying, as it does, over 1,200 witness interviews and depositions and over ‘one million pages of documents – we can’t take it for granted that they will see a basis for prosecution.

Their projection extends beyond the criminal charge to the prospect of a finding of guilt beyond a reasonable doubt. They will interrogate the evidence with a rigor not reflected in the Capitol’s committee room, and so may not come to the same conclusions.

The ability to demonstrate criminal intent will be essential.

When a president uses a phrase such as “fight like hell,” is he aiding and comforting the insurgency or is it simply encouraging nonviolent political struggle, as protected by the First Amendment? ? You see the challenge.

A Justice Department examining Mr. Trump on a number of issues might feel that his chances of successful prosecution lie further south, in Mar-a-Lago in Florida for example, which is the focus of his investigations into the processing of classified documents. A black and white case built on paperwork is probably less debatable.

Either way, they respond to the Jan. 6 committee, Mr. Trump is damaged.

This Capitol Hill retrospective could have been called ‘Insurgency: The Inside Story’ – it was a prime-time, made-for-TV event that cast Mr Trump as an arch-villain in a White House which reeked of corruption.

Not what he needs as he seeks traction towards a political comeback.

While it may enjoy a bounce in a support base offended by the victim’s narrative, the Republican Party as a whole will grapple with the consequences for its and their electoral viability.

