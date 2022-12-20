Reviews | The January 6 committee recommends indicting Trump. But that’s not his legacy.





Comment this story Comment The House committee investigating the Jan. 6, 2021 attack on the Capitol neared the end of its work Monday with a dramatic recommendation that the Justice Department indict former President Donald Trump with four crimes, including incitement or aiding an insurrection. This criminal referral is symbolic; the Justice Department is tasked with making a firm decision on whether such charges would remain and whether it would be prudent to indict a former president and current presidential candidate. The committee has secured its legacy in different ways, providing a stark picture of what happened on January 6, 2021 and showing the cowardice of those who, out of fear of Mr. Trump, refused to help him consider this dark day. The public now knows much more about Mr. Trump’s guilt. New details, including videotaped testimony from former Trump aides, showed that Mr Trump was told he had lost the election but was nonetheless relying on government officials. State, the Department of Justice, its Vice President and others to keep him in power. 6. 2021, riot. Monday’s hearing featured new revelations about longtime Trump adviser Hope Hicks. As the Capitol was overrun on Jan. 6, she texted a White House spokesperson that she had urged Mr. Trump on Jan. 4-5 to tweet something about how the protests that day there should be non-violent, but he refused. Ms. Hicks recalled Mr. Trump telling her: The only thing that matters is winning. Ms. Hicks is just one of the Republicans who have testified about Mr. Trump. The list also includes Arizona House Speaker Rusty Bowers and former White House aide Cassidy Hutchinson. Ms Hutchinson was a star witness despite having a lot to lose professionally and even though her former boss, former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows, refused to testify. The two House Republicans who served on the committee, Liz Cheney (Wyo.) and Adam Kinzinger (Illinois), also deserve credit. Unfortunately, neither will return to Congress next year. But the work they did helped create a vital historical record. The committee plans to release the bulk of its non-sensitive records, including deposition transcripts. The report they will publish this week will include a series of legislative recommendations to prevent a future January 6. Jennifer Rubin: The January 6 committee just cut the Trump boom. Now the ball is in the DOJ’s court. He shouldn’t have taken the courage to participate in a congressional investigation into an attempted insurrection. Yet so many who could have testified refused to do so. More than 30 witnesses invoked their Fifth Amendment privilege against self-incrimination, including John Eastman, Jeffrey Clark, Roger Stone, Michael Flynn and Kenneth Chesebro. Likewise, several House Republicans have refused to comply with the committee’s subpoenas. The committee referred the four who will remain in the House next year to the ethics committee: Kevin McCarthy (California), Jim Jordan (Ohio), Scott Perry (Pennsylvania) and Andy Biggs (Arizona). January 6, 2021 and its aftermath should have been a unifying moment. All Americans should have backed down like Ms. Cheney did. Instead, too many people have decided to be profiles of cowardice. The Messages view | About the Editorial Board Editorials represent the opinions of The Post as an institution, as determined by debate among members of the Editorial Board, based in the Opinions section and separate from the newsroom. Members of the editorial board and areas of intervention: Opinion Editor David Shipley; associate editor Karen Tumulty; Associate Opinion Editor Stephen Stromberg (National Politics and Policy, Legal Affairs, Energy, Environment, Healthcare); Associate Editor Jonathan Capehart (National Policy); Lee Hockstader (immigration; issues affecting Virginia and Maryland); David E. Hoffman (global public health); James Hohmann (domestic and electoral politics, including White House, Congress, and governors); Charles Lane (foreign affairs, national security, international economy); Heather Long (economics); Associate Editor Ruth Marcus; and Molly Roberts (technology and society).

