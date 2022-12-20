Imran Khan’s Alleged Phone Sex Audio Clip Leaked, Listen Here





On Monday, December 19, an alleged audio clip of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan having “phone sex” with two unidentified women went viral on social media.

The said clips were first posted on the YouTube channel of a Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider. In the alleged audio clips, Imran Khan was heard talking about the woman’s “pleasure points” and her “penetration skills”.

“I can’t come and meet you. My breasts are so sore it hurts. I can’t even tell the doctor what you did to me. Nasty,” said an unidentified woman, while Imran Khan allegedly pestered her to meet him again.

“Can we meet tomorrow then?” My family, including my children, is coming the day after tomorrow. Let me try to postpone these plans,” the PTI chief reportedly remarked.

The ex-Prime Minister of Pakistan was reportedly heard ordering another woman to ‘touch herself’ and inquire about the wetness of her vagina.

“Should I lick it before putting it on straight?” a curious Khan would have been heard saying. “Can you take it straight?” Should I go slow or fast? Don’t forget I bump like a camel from behind,” he said after the woman told him she liked it “slow.”

“You will benefit more. All points of pleasure will be addressed. I will explain the process to you,” the former Pakistani prime minister reportedly said. “Have you put your fingers in your p*ssy? Hope it doesn’t swell… You’ll get wetter,” he added.

The audio clips are now widely shared on other social media platforms. While some netizens questioned the authenticity of the audio clips, others criticized Imran Khan for his conduct.

Journalist Hamza Azhar Salam tweeted: “Khan saheb can do whatever he wants in his personal life, but I hope he stops presenting himself as some kind of model Muslim leader for the whole Ummah.”

Journalist Naila Inayat also took photos of the former Pakistani prime minister. She wrote: “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.”

Another journalist, Cyril Almeida, claimed that the viral audio tapes will have no impact on Imran Khan’s supporters.

A Twitter user has accused the ‘Pindi Boys’ (a reference to the Pakistani military establishment) of leaking Imran Khan’s alleged ‘phone sex tapes’ and ignoring the situation in the city of Bannu in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa province.

A similar allegation against the Pakistani military was made by popular Twitter user Muhammad Ibrahim.

A Pakistani journalist, Ihtisham Ul Haq, remarked, “Spreading such tapes will only harm you, but not IK. Don’t stoop so low. Spreading obscenity and explicit content will do no good but will have serious long term consequences as it will affect the basic morals of our society and may affect you too! Don’t make this mistake.

Another Pakistani journalist claimed that the viral audio clips were fake. “Dubbed audio. I covered Imran Khan from 2010 to 2016 as a beat reporter. I listened to every one of his speeches and press conferences. This is not Imran Khan but rather fake dubbed audio. Very shameful act.

Last month, Imran Khan was reportedly injured during his Azadi march from Lahore to Islamabad. The shooting allegedly took place when the Imran Khans container was anchored in Wazirabad.

The ex-Prime Minister was transported on a stretcher to a hospital surrounded by a reinforced security cordon. Besides him, one man was killed and four other Tehreek-e-Insaf party officials were also injured in the shooting attack.

