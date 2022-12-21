Trump tax returns: House committee considering release





Committee Chairman Rep. Richard Neal (D-MA) and Ranking Member Rep. Kevin Brady (R-TX) chat during a House Ways and Means Committee business meeting on Capitol Hill on December 20, 2022 in Washington, DC.

Drew Anger | Getty Images News | Getty Images

The House Ways and Means Committee began meeting on Tuesday to consider potentially releasing years of federal tax returns filed by former President Donald Trump.

Last month, the Democratic-controlled committee received those tax returns from the Internal Revenue Service after a years-long court battle to obtain them over Trump’s objections.

The committee immediately closed the meeting to the public to discuss feedback. The panel is expected to resume a public session later Tuesday after meeting in executive session.

A police escort handed over documents believed to be Trump’s tax returns shortly before the scheduled 3 p.m. hearing.

CNBC Politics

Learn more about CNBC’s political coverage:

Rep. Kevin Brady of Texas, the Ways and Means-ranked Republican, warned of the potential release of the returns.

“Let’s be clear, our concern is not whether the president should have made his tax returns public as is the tradition, or the accuracy of his tax returns,” Brady told reporters. “That’s for the IRS and the taxpayer to determine.”

“Our concern is that if taken, this committee action will set a terrible precedent that will unleash a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond the former president and reverses decades of privacy protections for average Americans. that have existed since the Watergate reforms,” ​​Brady said. .

Trump broke decades of political precedent as a Republican candidate for the White House and then as president by refusing to release his tax returns to the public.

The documents arrive as the House Ways & Means Committee holds a hearing regarding former President Donald Trump’s tax returns on Capitol Hill in Washington, Tuesday, Dec. 20, 2022.

Andre Harnik | PA

During his administration, the Treasury Department refused to release its Ways and Means statements when requested by the panel’s chairman, Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass. The department claimed there was no legitimate statutory basis for the request.

The committee said it wants the returns to be part of a review of how the IRS audits the tax returns of sitting presidents each year.

The Treasury dropped its opposition to releasing the statements after President Joe Biden, a Democrat, took office.

Trump sued to block their release, but lost that effort in lower federal courts and ultimately the Supreme Court last month.

Tuesday’s hearing before the Ways and Means Committee comes less than a month before Republicans take majority control of the House of Representatives. GOP lawmakers should call off any further committee investigation into Trump’s tax returns.

This is breaking news. Check back for updates.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.cnbc.com/2022/12/20/trump-tax-returns-house-committee-considers-release-.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos