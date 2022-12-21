Prime Minister Modi’s lunch with Congress leader M Kharge after row of ‘dog’ remarks





The Prime Minister was present at the event for almost 40 minutes. New Delhi: On Tuesday, Prime Minister Narendra Modi, along with fellow MPs, took part in a lunch hosted by Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar to mark Millet Year 2023. The Prime Minister was present at the event for almost 40 minutes. Sitting alongside Prime Minister Narendra Modi while taking the meal were Agriculture Minister Narendra Tomar, Defense Minister Rajnath Singh, Rajya Sabha Chairman Jagdeep Dhankar and former Prime Minister HD Devegowda. As we prepare to mark 2023 as the International Year of Millet, we attended a sumptuous lunch in Parliament where millet dishes were served. It’s good to see the participation of all parties. pic.twitter.com/PjU1mQh0F3 Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) December 20, 2022 “We prepared some delicacies including Roti and sweets made from Jwar bajra and ragi for which chefs were specially brought in from Karnataka. I was delighted that the Prime Minister really enjoyed his meal here,” State Minister for Agriculture Shobha Karandlaje told ANI. The delicacies that were prepared today included Khichdi made from millet, Ragi Dosa, Ragi Roti, Jowar roti, Haldi sabji, bajra, Churma. Sweet delicacies included bajra kheer bajra cake among others. Earlier today, during the BJP parliamentary party meeting, Prime Minister Modi highlighted the celebration of the International Year of Millet 2023 and suggested ways to promote a continued nutrition campaign across the country. mil. On the initiative of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, the United Nations proclaimed the year 2023 the International Year of Millet (IYOM). The Indian government had notified millet as a nutritious cereal in April 2018 and millet was also included in the Poshan Mission campaign. Under the National Food Security Mission (SNSF), a nutritious grain component for millet is being implemented in 212 districts in 14 states. Asia and Africa are the main centers of production and consumption of millet crops. India, Niger, Sudan and Nigeria are the main millet producers. India is the major millet producing country in which Kangni, Kutki or small millet, Kodon, Gangora or Barnyard, china and Brown top are included along with Jowar, Bajra, Ragi and small millets. Most Indian states grow one or more species of millet. Over the past 5 years, our country produced more than 13.71-18 million tons of millet with the highest production in 2020-21. (Except for the title, this story has not been edited by NDTV staff and is published from a syndicated feed.) Featured Video of the Day After the hijab, the halal ban in BJP-ruled Karnataka?

