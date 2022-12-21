Imran Khan Phone Sex Call Leak: ‘It hurts, you hurt my…’ woman tells ex-Pakistani PM | world news





Imran Khan Sex Phone Call Leak News: Former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan faces new controversy – a recently leaked call recording of him having a ‘sex chat’ with a woman has left everyone shocked, not only in the Islamic country but in the whole world. In the virally leaked clip, a cricketer-turned-politician can be heard having a vulgar and lewd conversation with a woman.

According to the sources, the recording was leaked by a local Pakistani journalist named Syed Ali Haider on the YouTube channel, while the clip is also said to be from the Pakistani Prime Minister’s office. The woman Imran Khan has intimate coverage with in the first audio is believed to be a minister from his PTI party. This audio is said to be old. While in the second recording, Imran Khan asks a woman to come back to him, to which the woman says she cannot come.

‘What did you do, it hurts’

In the leaked audio, the woman can be heard taking the name Imran Khan, as she explains to him that she cannot come to meet him because his private parts are in pain. ‘Imran Khan, what did you think of me. I’m in pain, I can’t come,” she says after which Imran begins to insist. The woman agrees to meet the next day to which Imran replies that for that he will have to change his whole schedule.

In this audio, Imran also mentions that his children come to visit him. Imran said, “I will try to delay their visit. I will let you know tomorrow.” The audio is believed to be recent as Imran’s sons, Suleman and Qasim, visited Pakistan a few days ago. Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat took to her Twitter account to share her opinion on the leaked adult coverage between Imran Khan and the unnamed woman. She wrote: “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.” Not only that, Pakistani newspapers also claimed that Imran Khan was heard having vulgar conversations with a woman.

Video leaked by journalist Syed Ali Haider

Defense analyst Retd Major Gaurav Arya wrote on his Twitter account: “Someone from Pakistan sent me a video from a YouTube channel called Syed Ali Haider Official run by a Pakistani journalist. The latest video contains supposedly an audio clip of @ImranKhanPTI with 2 women.” After the latest video featuring audio clips of Imran Khan with 2 women went viral, citizens took to social media to voice their opinion on the matter. While some kept asking for the link, one user said that Imran raised money for flood victims on “onlyfans”.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://zeenews.india.com/world/imran-khan-phone-sex-call-leak-link-download-its-paining-you-made-sore-in-my-woman-tells-former-pakistan-pm-2551202.html The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

