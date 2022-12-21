Xi Jinping tries to thwart US efforts to rally EU against China threats





Chinese Secretary General Xi Jinping is trying to assuage European Union unease over Beijing, in opposition to President Joe Biden’s efforts to coordinate transatlantic defenses against communist rule. China supports the EU’s strategic autonomy and hopes the European side will adhere to the basic positioning of China and the EU as strategic partners, Xi told German President Frank-Walter Steinmeier during a briefing. call on Tuesday, according to state media. “China-EU relations should not be aimed at, dependent on or subject to any third party. This conversation coincided with a separate call between French Foreign Minister Catherine Colonna and her Chinese counterpart, which pushed Paris to deepen[ing] practical cooperation in the fields of economy, trade, agriculture and aviation. Yet the tandem opening to the EU’s Western European heavyweights came amid a trade exchange over Beijing’s crackdown on Lithuania and persistent warnings from the US about the EU’s partnership. Xi with Russian President Vladimir Putin. These two increasingly share a toolkit that should concern the NATO alliance, Ambassador Julie Smith, who leads the US mission at NATO headquarters, Told FinancialTimes. To be clear, this was about understanding how China operates in and around the Euro-Atlantic area… how it might, through some of its actions, create security risks or vulnerabilities for collectively the alliance or individual member states. US CHALLENGES CHINA’S GROWING INFLUENCE IN AFRICA WITH HIGH-STAKE INVESTMENTS China’s relations with European states have suffered from a cascade of controversy and growing mistrust, stemming in part from anger at Beijing’s censorship of early warnings about the pandemic and dismay at the Xi’s alignment with Putin to propose a transformation of the architecture of global governance and world order just weeks before Russia launches the campaign to overthrow Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky. It cannot be emphasized enough how profoundly Putin’s war has changed the reality of the European Union…because we see this war as an existential threat, not only against Ukraine, but also against our democracies, the system we believe in, the European Commission vice president for trade, Valdis Dombrovskis, a Latvian politician, told the EU-China Business Association on Monday. China’s ambiguity regarding Russia’s aggression was noted in Brussels and in all EU capitals. The EU is in the treat to take the communist regime to a World Trade Organization tribunal over two different complaints, one related to intellectual property rights. European companies in China believe that internal and external challenges are eroding China’s attractiveness as a destination for foreign investment in favor of emerging markets, Dombrovskis said. The view is that Chinese leaders are becoming less pragmatic and more introverted, distancing themselves from the rest of the world. This makes China’s business and political environment less predictable, less reliable and less efficient. The other trade controversy stems from economic sanctions Beijing imposed on Lithuania in response to the Baltic states’ decision to allow Taiwan, an island democracy that Chinese communist officials want to see under Beijing, to open a diplomatic outpost. unofficially as Taiwan, a controversial move given the communist assertion of sovereignty over the island. Smith, the U.S. ambassador to NATO, said Chinese and Russian officials are both trying to divide…the transatlantic partners through a variety of measures. CLICK HERE TO LEARN MORE ABOUT THE WASHINGTON EXAMINER We’ve seen them share hybrid tactics, Smith said FinancialTimes. I think China is watching very closely how Russia relies on disinformation and things like coercion or energy security, malicious or malicious cyber operations.

