Sweden’s Supreme Court rules journalist cannot be extradited to Turkey – JURIST





Sweden’s Supreme Court ruled on Monday that extraditing journalist Bulent Kenes to Turkey would violate Swedish law. Kenes is a Turkish national who was granted asylum in Sweden after Turkish officials accused him of participating in the 2016 coup attempt to overthrow President Recep Tayyip Erdogan. Turkey tied Sweden’s cooperation in extraditing wanted criminals like Kenes to an affirmative vote by the members of the North Atlantic Treaty Organization (NATO). The court ruled Kenes’ extradition violated three key articles of Swedish law Extradition for Criminal Offenses Act. Firstly, under article 6, “extradition cannot be granted for a political offence”. The judges agreed that the charges brought by Turkey in connection with the attempted coup were politically motivated. Second, section 7 of the law prohibits extradition on the basis of political beliefs, particularly if there is a strong likelihood of persecution in the requesting state. “There is also a risk of persecution because of this person’s political beliefs. An extradition therefore cannot take place,” Judge Petter Asp said. Third, under Section 4 of the Act, “extradition may be granted only if the act for which it is requested corresponds to an offense for which a term of imprisonment of one year or more is prescribed by Swedish law”. Many acts alleged by Turkey are not crimes in Sweden. In a memorandum released in June, Sweden and Finland accepted Turkish demands for a tougher stance against terrorist organizations. Both countries applied for NATO membership in May. In September, Sweden adopted a counter-terrorism constitution amendmentwhich will facilitate the prosecution of the Kurdistan Workers’ Party (PKK) and other groups designated by Turkey as terrorist organizations. Turkey often accuses Sweden and Finland of being havens for terrorists seeking asylum. Currently, only Turkey and Hungary have not yet confirmed applications for NATO membership.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.jurist.org/news/2022/12/sweden-supreme-court-rules-journalist-may-not-be-extradited-to-turkey/ The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos