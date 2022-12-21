Imran Khan pushes for snap election as Pakistan’s economy stumbles





Imran Khan has pledged to dissolve two of Pakistan’s four provincial legislatures in a move that is expected to stoke political tensions as the country grapples with a deepening balance of payments crisis.

The former cricketer-turned-populist politician said his Pakistani party Tehreek-e Insaf (PTI) would propose on Friday to dissolve the assemblies in the provinces of Punjab and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, where it controls the government. The two regions together make up about 70% of Pakistan’s population of 220 million, and Khan believes his party, the PTI, will tighten its grip on power if new elections are held.

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif is then set to face voters in a national election in October 2023, but Khan has pushed for an early ballot.

We are afraid that at that time [October], Pakistan could be reaching the point of no return, Khan told foreign reporters this week at his home in Lahore, where he is recovering from an apparent assassination attempt last month. In other words, it is facing a default and the government has no roadmap to get out of it.

The concern is that our economy is collapsing, collapsing, he added.

If legislatures were to be dissolved, new polls would have to be held within 90 days.

Khan, 70, was ousted from power in April in a parliamentary vote. But his popularity has risen since then in a year in which Pakistan suffered from rising inflation and catastrophic floods and sought bailout funds from the IMF. He led thousands of supporters on a march through Punjab last month, during which he was shot in the leg.

Imran Khan’s ultimate goal is to return to the prime minister’s seat and that is what his entire strategy is focused on, said Azeema Cheema, director of Verso Consulting, an Islamabad-based research group. He attempted civil disobedience, public protests, and worked behind the scenes to reason with the military; now he is left with only a limited set of options.

Analysts have warned that a prolonged political stalemate in tandem with a deteriorating economy could draw in the mighty military, which has ruled Pakistan for nearly half of the 75 years since its independence.

The IMF has yet to conclude a review of the disbursement of the ninth tranche of its $7 billion loan program for Pakistan, raising concerns about the economy.

On Tuesday, in the latest sign of growing strain on the country’s finances, Indus Motors, the local subsidiary of Japanese automaker Toyota, announced it would close its factory for 10 days. The company cited insufficient inventory levels that created a negative impact on supply chain and production activities.

The decision follows restrictions imposed by Pakistan’s central bank on the import of components for several industries, including automotive and textiles.

There has already been a selective default because private importers cannot open letters of credit to import raw materials and spare parts and many multinationals operating in Pakistan have been banned from sending their dividends in foreign currency overseas, said Hammad Azhar, a former energy minister in the Khans government.

Analysts said Khan’s bet to dissolve legislatures was risky because there was no guarantee his PTI party would win in a new election. In Punjab, the PTI governs in coalition with another party, the Pakistan Muslim League (PML-Q).

Sharif and members of his ruling PML-Q party have sought the support of constitutional experts to block Khans’ move.

No political party is equipped to deal with the challenges facing the country, said Huma Baqai, a political affairs commentator. the one who comes [to power in future] will have to rely on a technocratic government to turn the economy around. Other than that, there is no solution.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.ft.com/content/274aaa6b-073b-4e35-9983-64ce16e185aa The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos