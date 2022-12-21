Sidharth Malhotra was invited to Vijay Diwas celebrations in Delhi on December 16. For those not in the know, the day celebrates the anniversary of India’s victory in the war against Pakistan, which finally liberated Bangladesh as a separate country; it was previously called East Pakistan.
Apart from senior military officials, Sidharth also had the opportunity to meet Prime Minister Narendra Modi and President Draupadi Murmu.
Sharing his happiness to attend the event, Malhotra shared a photo with the Prime Minister on Instagram and wrote, “It was truly an honor and an amazing experience for me to be invited for the Vijay Diwas Jashn, by the chief of the army. To top it off, being in the company of the President of India, Smt. #DraupadiMurmu and Hon. Prime Minister @narendramodi ji was even more special! Interacting with the true heroes of our country filled me with pride and so much emotion that this day is a memory that I will truly cherish forever. Great love and respect.
Interestingly, Sidharth’s next film Majnu mission is also based on the 1971 Indo-Pakistani War. Directed by Shantanu Bagchi, the film also stars Rashmika Mandanna, Bhumika Chawla and Sharib Hashmi. It will be broadcast on Netflix from January 20, 2023.
