Trump’s lawsuit runs into serious problems with the First Amendment





Yesterday, the House Jan. 6 committee voted unanimously to recommend that former President Donald Trump be prosecuted, on charges including conspiracy to defraud the United States, obstructing an act of Congress and, most serious, insurrection. A criminal referral to Congress of a former president is unprecedented, and if Special Counsel Jack Smith and the Justice Department decide to prosecute Trump, they will face a formidable defense: This January 6, 2021 Trump speech , however irresponsible or how full of lies about a stolen 2020 election, was, after all, political speech and therefore protected by the First Amendment.

Leading legal scholars and a lower-court judge rejected that argument, contradicting that Trump’s speech, in which he urged his supporters to march to the Capitol and fight like hell, was inflammatory enough to warrant a lawsuit. criminal. But that’s too sweeping and doesn’t give enough weight to the First Amendment concerns that prosecuting Trump for his actions that day would raise.

We believe the government can prosecute Trump for his speech, but it must proceed very carefully to avoid risking the criminalization of legitimate political expression. To do this, the bar of proof must be set high enough: specifically, in cases where a speaker plausibly but ambiguously advocates lawlessness, the government should be required to show that the accused committed additional overt acts, beyond the speech itself, that fostered the violence. (We explain more about this balanced approach to prosecuting political speech, whether for incitement, obstruction, fraud or insurrection, in an upcoming legal review article.)

David A. Graham: Donald Trump doesn’t like the Constitution

For more than half a century, the Supreme Court has sharply limited the cases in which speech can be criminalized. In the criminal case Brandenburg v. Ohio of 1969, the Supreme Court declared what is now the canonical two-part test for punishing incitement to speech: first, the speech must be for the purpose of inciting[e] or product[e] impending unlawful action, and second, the speech must be likely to incite or produce such action. This test is believed to be highly protective of speech; for example, in a later civil case, the Supreme Court ruled that the organizers of a boycott had threatened to break [the] This damn neck of boycott fraudsters was protected because, as the Court later explained, this speech was not sufficiently related to a specific act and was nothing more than a plea for action. illegal for the indefinite future.

Trump would have a strong argument that his speech does not pass the rigorous Brandenburg test. First, he could argue that he never explicitly called for violence and that his exhortations to the crowd to fight (a word he used nearly two dozen times in the speech) were only metaphorical . Second, he could cite language in the speech that urged the crowd to march peacefully and patriotically as evidence that his speech explicitly rejected violence and could not reasonably be understood to endorse anarchy. Another appeals court took this more lenient approach to Trump’s language, ruling, in a civil lawsuit brought by protesters injured at a Trump rally, that Trump could not be held liable for urging his supporters to get [protesters] get out of here, because Trump didn’t explicitly call for violence and even told the crowd, don’t hurt them.

When it comes to legal liability for political speech, the ties go to the runner, which means the First Amendment should prevail in close appeals, especially in criminal trials. The Brandenburg test is an example of what are called prophylactic rules in constitutional law: rules that add a high standard in order to reduce the risk of violation of constitutional rights. In particular, there is a serious risk of hindsight bias in any attempt to determine whether a certain speech caused, or would have caused, violence or anarchy. And when legal rules set the bar too low and with too much subjectivity, they risk opening the door to future lawsuits tainted with partisan bias.

But that’s not a tie, because a lawsuit doesn’t need and shouldn’t rely solely on Trump’s speech. The January 6 Committee has already done much of the work last summer, producing testimony from Cassidy Hutchinson and others showing that Trump took additional concrete actions that he knew would increase the risk of violence.

For example, when told that the magnetometers were keeping members of the crowd away from the scene, Trump angrily ordered them removed, saying, as Hutchinson recalled under oath, I don’t care if they have weapons. They are not here to hurt me. Remove the effing mags. Let my people in. They can walk to the Capitol from here. If this order had been followed, Trump’s audience would have been both more heavily armed and physically closer, and therefore presumably easier to prepare, a fact that indicates his intent and meaning when he said to fight as one. hell, go to the capitol, and Ill be there with you.

On his way back to the White House, Trump ordered that he be driven to the Capitol so he could accompany the crowd; when the Secret Service refused, according to some accounts, Trump angrily lunged at his driver. For much of the first hour after returning to the White House, Trump continued to insist on being taken to the Capitol. And not only did Trump not intervene for several hours once the violence began, he tweeted, knowing full well that the mob was roaming the Capitol calling for the hanging of the Vice President, which Mike Pence had no the courage to do what should have been done to protect our country and our Constitution.

Read: The inevitable conclusion of the January 6 hearings

Making what Trump did, in addition to what he said, a centerpiece of a criminal case provides a principled basis for denying Trump a First Amendment defense. It also preserves broad free speech protections for those who go no further than speaking in a way that only ambiguously calls for violence or breaking the law.

This overt acts requirement, while not explicitly adopted by the Supreme Court for these statutes, is well entrenched in existing First Amendment doctrine. It also accords with the long historical practice, dating back to pre-revolutionary English law, of requiring testimony showing overt acts for any prosecution for treason, a principle which is enshrined in the Constitution’s definition of treason. Many criminal conspiracy (also a kind of speech) laws also include a requirement to show overt acts toward the crime, and courts often add such a requirement to similar laws in order to avoid overcriminalizing speech.

Not holding Trump accountable will embolden future authoritarians. But prosecuting him on the basis of an overly broad theory of criminal responsibility could lead to an acquittal or, perhaps even worse, a conviction that could be used as precedent to prosecute controversial political discourse. If the Justice Department indicts Trump for his role in the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol, as we believe it should, it should make it clear that his inflammatory rhetoric is only part of a bigger picture. range of actions for which he is being prosecuted. This approach would reaffirm the government’s commitment to a strong First Amendment, to the democratic process and to the rule of law.

