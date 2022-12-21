Is Dominic Cummings’ ally Cleo Watson ready for Downing St return?

A key Dominic Cummings ally could make a surprise return to Downing Street, sources claimed last night.

Cleo Watson, who was Boris Johnson’s assistant, has been writing an X-rated novel since leaving government.

But she is now lined up to make a return to Westminster with rumors she could be named spin doctor for Rishi Sunaks’ wife Akshata Murthy. Miss Watsons height saw her dubbed the gazelle next to pony Mr Cummings as the pair arrived to work together in Downing Street during the Covid pandemic.

She served as Mr Johnson’s deputy chief of staff but left No 10 just a fortnight after Mr Cummings left in a behind-the-scenes power struggle. Miss Watson said her time in Downing Street was over after the ex-Prime Minister told her: I can’t look at you anymore because it reminds me of Dom.

Government sources denied she would work for Miss Murthy, but did not rule out she could make a return to Downing Street in another role.

Miss Watson worked with Mr Cummings on the Vote Leave campaign in 2015, and he invited her to join No 10 when Mr Johnson became Prime Minister.

After leaving her post, Miss Watson was asked to work on the COP26 climate change summit, but her closeness to chief aide Mr Cummings meant she was viewed with suspicion by some.

Mr Cummings has been highly critical of Mr Johnson and over the summer was linked to claims by Mr Sunaks’ Conservative leader’s campaign that were denied by Mr Sunaks’ team. Miss Watson’s nomination is likely to anger Johnson’s allies.

Cleo was responsible for much of the briefing against Boris, one said. It shows how Cummings really pulls the strings of Rishis. Cleo was actually the one who organized Boris’ birthday cake the one that ended up being fined and then told the media.

She was one of the main plotters against Boris and now she is being rewarded for it. It’s not even subtle. It’s disgusting actually.

The development comes after Mr Sunak hired Amber de Botton, who was head of UK news at ITV, as head of communications.

His team won an award for an explosive series of Partygate stories that helped bring down Mr Johnson. After the summit last November, Miss Watson began writing her first novel, Whips, a steamy tale of sex and Downing Street scandal due out in May.

She describes the book as a Matt Hancock jerk in the early novels because it’s so trustworthy, yet gripping nonetheless. The figures cavort on desks in their Commons offices, in the newsroom and at Checkers, the Mail revealed last month.

One scene involves a female MP testifying before a select committee while being entertained by a remote-controlled sex toy.

Although said to be a work of fiction, the novel is heavily based on Miss Watson’s experiences, and several of the characters appear to be based on real people, including Mr Johnson and Mr Cummings .

In an article lifting the lid on her time in Issue 10 of Tatler magazine, published in September, Miss Watson said the post of deputy chief of staff was like being Boris’ nanny.

She wrote: At the start of the pandemic, testing was limited so, like everyone else, the Prime Minister had his temperature taken regularly.

It was usually me doing it, dominating it (with or without heels, I usually found it helpful to be physically intimidating in the nanny role).

Miss Watson could not be reached for comment last night.