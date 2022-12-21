Alleged audio clip featuring Imran Khan in ‘phone sex’ goes viral, party calls it ‘fake’





The two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel. In the audio clip, a man, allegedly Imran Khan, can be heard talking to a woman in obscene language.

Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan. (File photo/PTI)

By India Today Web Desk: Former Prime Minister of Pakistan Imran Khan has landed in another controversy after an audio clip, allegedly involving him engaging in phone sex with a woman, went viral .

The audio clip, which has now gone viral, is the latest in a series of alleged leaked conversations attributed to Imran Khan since he was ousted from power earlier this year and accused the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment to conspire against him.

Some Pakistani news portals claimed that the leaked audio came from the Pakistani PMO (Prime Minister’s Office).

While the authenticity of the audio is still in question, some Pakistani journalists have claimed that the voice in the audio actually belongs to Imran Khan.

“Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life but I hope he will stop portraying himself as some kind of model Muslim leader for the whole Ummah,” journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said in a tweet.

Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life, but I hope he stops presenting himself as some kind of model Muslim leader for the whole Ummah. Hamza Azhar Salam (@HamzaAzhrSalam) December 20, 2022

In a Facebook video, journalist Mansoor Ali Khan claimed he knew the anonymous woman in the leaked audio while refraining from naming her, according to Daily Pakistan.

Pakistani journalist Naila Inayat said: “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi.”

In the alleged sex calls leak, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi. Naila Inayat (@nailainayat) December 19

IMRAN KHAN’S PARTY CALLS AUDIO ‘FAKE’

However, Imran Khan’s party Pakistan Tehreek-i-Insaf (PTI) called the audio clip fake”. not think beyond creating fake audios and videos.”

In October, an alleged audio of Imran Khan surfaced showing him trying to buy the loyalty of lawmakers and also justifying his action before being ousted in a no-confidence vote in parliament in April.

In another leaked audio clip featuring the former prime minister, he was heard talking about an encrypted message sent by Pakistan’s ambassador to Washington in March 2022, involving plans to oust him from power.

