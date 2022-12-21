



It’s been a rough Thanksgiving at Mar-a-Lago this year, and Christmas isn’t looking much better unless Donald Trump accuses Santa of being a mole for radical left-wing Democrats and throwing a plate of cookies and milk against the wall is considered standard party cheer in Palm Beach.

On Tuesday, a day after the Jan. 6 committee recommended that the Justice Department indict the ex-president with four major crimes, Punchbowl News reported that the House panel had begun cooperating closely with the special counsel. of the Department of Justice overseeing investigations into former President Donald Trump. . That special counsel, Jack Smith, reportedly sent the committee a letter on Dec. 5, requesting all panel documents from the 18-month inquest, and as of last week, the panel began sending documents and transcripts. from the Smiths team, with plans to share more documents and transcripts in the coming days, according to the Punchbowl News source.

The reported cooperation marks a new front in the DOJ’s criminal investigation into Trump’s attempt to overturn the 2020 election results and the ensuing insurgency; previously, the January 6 committee had chosen not to share its findings with the ministry. Now, the committees’ preparatory work for more than a year, including interviews with more than 1,000 witnesses, could prove extremely valuable to Smiths’ investigation. Earlier this month, CNN reported that while some in Trump’s inner circle viewed Attorney General Merrick Garland’s appointment of Smith as a positive development for the freedom of ex-presidents, others feared that he was brought in as a hitman and he is likely to charge the guy.

In other less than positive developments for the 2024 presidential candidate, the House Ways and Means Committee met behind closed doors on Tuesday to decide whether to release six years of Trumps tax returns, which he got earlier this month to former the guys extreme grief. Trump, of course, spent years going to great lengths to keep his tax documents locked up: He invented a rule that he couldn’t release them because they were being audited; he begged the Supreme Court to save him; and he installed a Secretary of the Treasury who effectively vowed to hide every copy of the returns in his anal cavity before the Treasury finally let Congress get their hands on it.

While we don’t yet know how committee members will vote, Republicans have insisted that releasing the statements could lead to gruesome and horrific acts of transparency.

As for what’s actually in the documents, The New York Times has previously noted that it’s unclear if the tax returns will contain any major new revelations, since we’ve already learned so much about Trump’s finances over the past few years. of recent years. In 2019, for example, Michael Cohen, the then president’s former lawyer, told Congress that Trump regularly inflates and deflates the value of his assets when it benefits him. And earlier this year, the New York Attorney General’s office sued Trump and his three eldest children for lying to lenders, insurers and tax authorities about said assets. (At the time the complaint was filed, a lawyer for Trump insisted that absolutely no wrongdoing had taken place.)

Meanwhile, earlier this month, the Trump family business was found guilty of multiple counts of tax evasion (among other things). And then, of course, there’s the 2018 Pulitzer-winning story from The Times revealing that Trump amassed much of his fortune through questionable tax schemes, some of which included cases of outright fraud. (At the time of publication, a lawyer for Trump insisted that the New York Times tax fraud and evasion allegations are 100% false and highly defamatory. There was no tax fraud or evasion by from anyone. He added that if there was fraud or tax evasion, Trump had nothing to do with it, saying: President Trump had virtually no involvement in these matters.) Two years later , the same news agency revealed that Trump had paid $750 in federal income taxes in 2016, $750 more in 2017 and bupkis in 10 of the previous 15 years.

