UPA-2 faced the same economic problems that Modi’s government is currently facing. But there is a difference

FFrom an economic point of view, there is a remarkable similarity between Modi 2.0 and the UPA-II. These similarities are circumstantial to a climate of economic gloom. But it is instructive to compare how the Manmohan Singh and Narendra Modi governments are responding. Although the Modi government has handled many of these similarities better than the UPA-II, it must avoid many impending pitfalls.

The second terms of the UPA and the Modi government began with a global crisis that had significant ramifications for the Indian economy. For the UPA, it is the global financial crisis of 2007-2008, which began to affect India from 2009. For the Modi government, its second term began in 2019, and the Covid pandemic -19 hit in early 2020.

In both cases, the Center had to considerably loosen its purse strings and support the population and the economy through a sharp increase in public spending. This increase naturally had an impact on the budget deficit since, in both periods, tax revenues could not follow the increase in expenditure.

In 2008-09, the budget deficit was 6.1% of GDP, which increased rapidly to 6.6% in 2009-2010. It remained high at 5.9% even in 2011-2012 and only began to come under some semblance of control later on. The UPA left power with a fiscal deficit of 4.5%.

Fast forward to where we are now. The budget deficit steadily declined during the first term of the Modi government, but the pandemic then led to a massive increase in the deficit to 9.2% in 2020-21. To the government’s credit, he was undeterred by the high numbers and instead proceeded to clean up his books by accounting for previously unaccounted expenses. It then managed to reduce the deficit to 6.7% the following year and to 5.3% in the first half of the current fiscal year of 2022-23.

The target for this year is 6.4%, and the government has committed to reducing the deficit to 4.5% by 2024-2025. The challenge for the government, particularly with the looming Lok Sabha elections in 2024, is to reduce subsidies, which currently constitute a big party of his additional expenses.

The fuel factor

This brings us to the second similarity between UPA-II and Modi 2.0: fuel price control. Two years into the UPA’s second term, oil prices began to rise sharply, averaging $112 a barrel in 2011-12, $108 in 2012-13, and $105.5 in 2013-14.

Not only did this lead to extremely high inflation during those years, but it also forced the UPA government to step in and control the price of fuel. Even recently, with oil prices above $90 a barrel between April and October 2022, and above $100 for four of those months, the Modi government has maintained tight control over fuel prices.

Whenever governments control fuel prices while oil prices are high, the losers are the Petroleum Marketing Companies (OMCs) who have to bear that loss.

It is debatable whether it is better to provide immediate relief to consumers at the expense of CMOs which will eventually have to be bailed out with taxpayers’ money. However, once both governments chose to do the same thing to protect consumers, it became clear which one chose the best way to do it.

The UPA government issued oil bonds to compensate the OMCs to make up for the losses they suffered. Although this seemed like a trick because these bonds did not affect the budget deficit, what they did was force future governments into large repayments. Where UPA has issued oil bonds worth Rs 1.48 lakh crore, the total amount to be repaid by 2025-2026 will be Rs 2.6 lakh crore.

The current price controls exercised by the Modi government do not carry over into the future. Instead, the government is doing two things. The first is to integrate JI transfers into current budgetary needs. The second is to allow them to keep fuel prices high even if oil prices are falling. In this way, the government lets the OMC recoup their losses in the market itself.

This is a much more transparent way of managing the burden of subsidies, although the timing of price controls remains opaque. Let’s hope that the 2024 elections will not cause the government to set aside this transparency effort.

The falling rupee

The third similarity is the depreciation of the Indian Rupee. In January 2013, the rupee traded at around 55 rupees to the dollar, then depreciated by around 15% to reach 65 rupees in September of the same year. The rupee is currently at 82.6 rupees to the dollar, which marks a depreciation of about 13% since September last year.

The Modi government went to great lengths to say that the two periods cannot be compared because the Indian economy was in very different positions. That’s probably true, after all, we were part of the infamous Fragile Five back then, but that doesn’t mean the economy is on solid footing right now.

Growth is slowing and India, one of the fastest growing economies in the world, is no longer cutting the ice. This label is quickly becoming a minimum requirement if we are to provide even basic levels of employment. Businesses across the board are cutting headcount, freezing hiring, seeing slowing sales, and bracing for the impact.

The rupee going down is not a huge concern, but government defense is. A little less head in the sand and a little more acknowledgment of issues, please.

Both UPA-II and Modi 2.0 were beset by high food inflation, the fourth similarity between them. While the UPA apparently did little to address it and suffered as a result in the 2014 elections, the Modi government realized that the best way to tackle high prices was to scrap the price altogether. price element. As a result, its pandemic free food program is being extended much longer than originally planned.

So far, the Modi government’s macroeconomic management has been relatively sound. He needs to make sure that continues and that the 2024 election does not prompt him to throw fiscal prudence out the window, as was done in the second half of UPA-II.

Views are personal.

(Edited by Prashant)