Price cap, does Xi Jinping benefit from it? The (very) dangerous consequences Libero Quotidiano
The agreement reached in Europe on the gas price cap surprised Russia. The first to react was Vladimir Poutinewho – on the sidelines of the meeting with Lukashenko – showed himself haughty and almost indifferent to the danger his country is running: “We are resisting pressure from hostile states, attempts to isolate Russia and Belarus from world markets, coordinate responses to minimize the impact of illegal measures on the economies of our countries”.
Despite this, however, the Tsar said he wanted to maintain working relations “with many counterparts, including Macron”. However, yesterday the Kremlin spokesman Dmitry Peskov he described the European agreement as “unacceptable” and assured that “measures will be taken”. One reaction, however, could be Russia’s decision to reshape its market, particularly by looking India and China. These two countries, however, would not intend to accept disadvantageous agreements just to lend a hand to Moscow.
The Chinese leader Xi Jinping – as reported by the Logwhich mentions the wsj – “he has already given indications on the strengthening of trade with Moscow with the increase of imports of gas, oil and other goods. But to make it a reality, the Dragon also offers investments in the infrastructure of the Federation, like railroads and ports. In other words, Putin will be forced to sell gems and accept lower trade-offs on energy prices.” In any case, even if Putin manages to sell his gas elsewhere, the risk is that the value of the resources will decrease: indeed, if they were not sold in the West, they would almost certainly be put up for sale. Thus, while Europe is showing compactness on price caps, India, China and Turkey are already talking about a discount of up to 40%. Which would lead to a hypothetical “hole” in Moscow’s revenue of about $16.5 billion.
