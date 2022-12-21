Erdogan’s deceptions on the implications of the political ban on Imamoglus

Turkish President Recep TathereYippee Erdogan laireverything suggestion a political ban on rival Ekrem Imamoglu wshould have a impact on the politics of nations.

Erdogan made his remarks in response to national and international criticism around the recent conviction of Istanbul Mayor Erkem Imamoglu. The latter was accused of insulting public officials during a mayoral race in 2019. Imamoglu was sentenced last week to just over two years and seven months in prison. He should appeal. Moreover, a political ban could lead to his impeachment and prevent him from running in the elections scheduled for next June.

the The US State Department said in a statement that she was deeply troubled and disappointed by the court’s verdict against the mayor. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Imamoglu’s sentencing is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

speaking in the southeast capital city of Mardin on December 18, Erdoğan said he had no influence on the judgment of the courts and that the trial continues until an appeal court intervenes.

What is behind the storm unleashed by a verdict in recent days? This debate has nothingo do with me or with our nation. There is no political discussion, no identity battleeas, nor a struggle for service, Erdogan said.

These claims are misleading.

Imamoglu’s prosecution has direct implications for Turkey, as Istanbul’s mayor is seen as Erdogans main political rival and a projected precursor in the presidential elections in June.

Ssecular and liberal Imamoglu has become a rising political star and the biggest rival to date of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foundation for the Defense of Democraciesa US-based research group (FDD) wrote in June 2019 after Imamoglu won the mayoral race over a candidate favored by Erdogan.

Imamoglu won municipal elections in Istanbul twice: first in the original contest, then again in a replay that the Turkeys Election Board ordered after it canceled the results of the first race, citing technical errors.

The mayorIstanbul ship disputed Erdogan’s air of invincibility with the impressive election victory, according to the analysis, which also predicted that the mayor would challenge Erdogan’s ability to rule Turkey with an iron fist.

the The FDD also predicted that Erdogan would use his power over the Turkish courts to deal with the challenge.

Erdogan has a track record of striking municipalities and imprisonment political rivals like Selahattin Demirtas, the charismatic co-leader of the People’s Progressive Democratic Party (HDP) on frivolous charges.





Thereby, Yamamoglu’s sentencing on December 14 is on the basis of the accusation that he insulted the electoral committee by calling the members fools for ordering the rerun of the Istanbul mayoral election in 2019.

Following the conviction, Turkey’s High Election Commission said that even if Imamoglu wins the case in the appeals court, then runs and wins the presidential elections in June. He may still not be able to assume the presidency due to the political ban.

He can run for office but cannot get his term as president even if he wins, Bloomberg reported on December 17, quoting Muharrem Akkaya, the head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

In Istanbul, thousands of people gathered on December 15 to protest the mayor’s conviction and political ban. Addressing the crowd, Imamoglu promised to fight for the presidency.

You’ve already beaten them twice and you’ll do it again. Every 16 million The Istanbulites, our nation and our great Turkish alliance are behind me. We will change that order in next year’s election, he said.

Imamoglu is backed by an opposition alliance of six political parties. the said Table of Sixes formed in 2021 to present a challenge to the Erdogans AKP party in the 2023 elections.

Erdogan has been President of Turkey since 2003. He was critical for legal reforms that critics say have turned the country into an autocracy, including imposing strict religious regulations, tightening the government’s grip on the media and restricting free speech.