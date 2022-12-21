Connect with us

Politics

Erdogan’s deceptions on the implications of the political ban on Imamoglus

 


Turkish President Recep TathereYippee Erdogan laireverything suggestion a political ban on rival Ekrem Imamoglu wshould have a impact on the politics of nations.

Erdogan made his remarks in response to national and international criticism around the recent conviction of Istanbul Mayor Erkem Imamoglu. The latter was accused of insulting public officials during a mayoral race in 2019. Imamoglu was sentenced last week to just over two years and seven months in prison. He should appeal. Moreover, a political ban could lead to his impeachment and prevent him from running in the elections scheduled for next June.

the The US State Department said in a statement that she was deeply troubled and disappointed by the court’s verdict against the mayor. State Department spokesman Ned Price said in a statement that Imamoglu’s sentencing is inconsistent with respect for human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

speaking in the southeast capital city of Mardin on December 18, Erdoğan said he had no influence on the judgment of the courts and that the trial continues until an appeal court intervenes.

What is behind the storm unleashed by a verdict in recent days? This debate has nothingo do with me or with our nation. There is no political discussion, no identity battleeas, nor a struggle for service, Erdogan said.

These claims are misleading.

Imamoglu’s prosecution has direct implications for Turkey, as Istanbul’s mayor is seen as Erdogans main political rival and a projected precursor in the presidential elections in June.

Ssecular and liberal Imamoglu has become a rising political star and the biggest rival to date of President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the Foundation for the Defense of Democraciesa US-based research group (FDD) wrote in June 2019 after Imamoglu won the mayoral race over a candidate favored by Erdogan.

Imamoglu won municipal elections in Istanbul twice: first in the original contest, then again in a replay that the Turkeys Election Board ordered after it canceled the results of the first race, citing technical errors.

The mayorIstanbul ship disputed Erdogan’s air of invincibility with the impressive election victory, according to the analysis, which also predicted that the mayor would challenge Erdogan’s ability to rule Turkey with an iron fist.

the The FDD also predicted that Erdogan would use his power over the Turkish courts to deal with the challenge.

Erdogan has a track record of striking municipalities and imprisonment political rivals like Selahattin Demirtas, the charismatic co-leader of the People’s Progressive Democratic Party (HDP) on frivolous charges.

Protesters shout slogans and wave Turkish national flags during a rally to oppose the condemnation and political banning of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey , in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 15, 2022. (Umit Bektas /REUTERS)

Protesters shout slogans and wave Turkish national flags during a rally to oppose the condemnation and political banning of Istanbul Mayor Ekrem Imamoglu, a popular rival of Recep Tayyip Erdogan, the President of Turkey , in Istanbul, Turkey, on December 15, 2022. (Umit Bektas /REUTERS)

Thereby, Yamamoglu’s sentencing on December 14 is on the basis of the accusation that he insulted the electoral committee by calling the members fools for ordering the rerun of the Istanbul mayoral election in 2019.

Following the conviction, Turkey’s High Election Commission said that even if Imamoglu wins the case in the appeals court, then runs and wins the presidential elections in June. He may still not be able to assume the presidency due to the political ban.

He can run for office but cannot get his term as president even if he wins, Bloomberg reported on December 17, quoting Muharrem Akkaya, the head of Turkey’s Supreme Electoral Council.

In Istanbul, thousands of people gathered on December 15 to protest the mayor’s conviction and political ban. Addressing the crowd, Imamoglu promised to fight for the presidency.

You’ve already beaten them twice and you’ll do it again. Every 16 million The Istanbulites, our nation and our great Turkish alliance are behind me. We will change that order in next year’s election, he said.

Imamoglu is backed by an opposition alliance of six political parties. the said Table of Sixes formed in 2021 to present a challenge to the Erdogans AKP party in the 2023 elections.

Erdogan has been President of Turkey since 2003. He was critical for legal reforms that critics say have turned the country into an autocracy, including imposing strict religious regulations, tightening the government’s grip on the media and restricting free speech.

Sources

1/ https://Google.com/

2/ https://www.polygraph.info/a/fact-check-erdogan-misleads-on-implications-of-imamoglu-s-political-ban-/6884609.html

The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos

ExBUlletin

to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]

Related Topics: