Twitter makes another BIG change, removes THIS from PM Modi and Amit Shah’s account | India News

In another change, Twitter removed the blue tick from the accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead of blue in front of the names of these two veteran leaders, gray ticks began to appear. Since becoming the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has made many changes to it. He released the Blue Subscription feature. Apart from this, the checkmark that appears in front of people’s names is also shown in three colors. Previously, only a blue tick was given. As part of this change, the blue tick was removed from PM Modi’s account and a gray tick was given. The company recently said in a statement, “We will begin the transition with an official gold label for businesses and a gray check mark for government and multilateral accounts later this week.”

Twitter also announced its new “Blue for Business” service, a new way for businesses and their partners to verify and differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter stated in its corporate blog that as a Blue for Business subscriber, a business can link its affiliated individuals, companies, and brands to its account. When they do, the respective profile will receive a small badge with their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. This connection will help businesses to network within their own organizations on the microblogging platform.

Based on the list provided by the parent company, each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their pseudo parent. It’s an incredible time for businesses to embed the individuals, companies, and brands they partner with into the DNA of Twitter. The company said: “Going forward, we plan to help businesses and their partners do more with Twitter. The Blue for Business pilot microblogging platform with a select group of businesses at this time, but next year it will distribute it to more companies that want to subscribe.”