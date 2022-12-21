Politics
Twitter makes another BIG change, removes THIS from PM Modi and Amit Shah’s account | India News
In another change, Twitter removed the blue tick from the accounts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Union Home Minister Amit Shah. Instead of blue in front of the names of these two veteran leaders, gray ticks began to appear. Since becoming the owner of Twitter, Elon Musk has made many changes to it. He released the Blue Subscription feature. Apart from this, the checkmark that appears in front of people’s names is also shown in three colors. Previously, only a blue tick was given. As part of this change, the blue tick was removed from PM Modi’s account and a gray tick was given. The company recently said in a statement, “We will begin the transition with an official gold label for businesses and a gray check mark for government and multilateral accounts later this week.”
Twitter also announced its new “Blue for Business” service, a new way for businesses and their partners to verify and differentiate themselves on the micro-blogging platform. Twitter stated in its corporate blog that as a Blue for Business subscriber, a business can link its affiliated individuals, companies, and brands to its account. When they do, the respective profile will receive a small badge with their parent company’s profile picture next to their blue or gold checkmark. This connection will help businesses to network within their own organizations on the microblogging platform.
Based on the list provided by the parent company, each affiliate will be verified and officially linked to their pseudo parent. It’s an incredible time for businesses to embed the individuals, companies, and brands they partner with into the DNA of Twitter. The company said: “Going forward, we plan to help businesses and their partners do more with Twitter. The Blue for Business pilot microblogging platform with a select group of businesses at this time, but next year it will distribute it to more companies that want to subscribe.”
|
Sources
2/ https://zeenews.india.com/india/twitter-makes-another-big-change-removes-this-from-pm-modi-and-amit-shahs-account-2551227.html
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Twitter makes another BIG change, removes THIS from PM Modi and Amit Shah’s account | India News
- Duke tips ACC play with Matchup against Virginia
- Eagle Bulk Shipping Inc. Announces Transfer of New York Stock Exchange Listing
- The UK government can’t help but take steps to avoid a Covid Christmas | kit yates
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu Quit Bollywood Movie Due To Health Issues? Yashoda star’s spokesperson REACTS
- Ethical principles governing emerging technologies that most organizations lack
- Inaugurating the Semantok dam, Danlanud Iswahjudi welcomes the arrival of RI 1
- Doctors urge people to dress for the weather amid Arctic front
- Erdogan’s deceptions on the implications of the political ban on Imamoglus
- Jeri Ward steps down as NU’s director of marketing and communications
- My international table tennis journey
- Google’s YouTube TV becomes frontrunner for NFL’s Sunday Ticket