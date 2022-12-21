House committee votes to release Donald Trump’s personal and business tax records





The House Ways and Means Committee voted on Tuesday to release six years of former President Donald Trump’s tax returns, potentially ending years of speculation about what they might reveal about his business dealings. and his personal wealth.

The panel voted along party lines to make feedback available and the information could be available as early as Wednesday, the day the House committee on Jan. 6 is expected to release its final report on the riot at the U.S. Capitol which will be the last. days of Democratic control of Congress before Republicans took control of the House in January.

Rep. Brendan Boyle, D-Pa., said the vote would release tax returns and a separate report on Trump’s tax information.

“The actual returns themselves will also be passed on to the entire House and will become public, but I’ve been told it will take a few days to a week to redact some information that needs to be redacted,” Boyle said.

Committee chairman Richard Neal, D-Mass., said the mandatory audit program was almost non-existent and Trump’s statements weren’t reviewed by the IRS, even though all presidents are supposed to be subject to automatic audits.

For all intents and purposes, the research that was done with respect to the mandatory audit program was non-existent. The tax forms were never verified, and only my sending a letter at one point elicited some sort of retrospective response, Neal said at a press conference after the vote.

The Ways and Means Committee had spent hours behind closed doors before proceeding to the vote.

Rep. Kevin Brady, R-Texas, the ranking member, criticized the Democrats’ decision and said committee members didn’t know exactly what we’re posting when they voted.

The move could trigger threats of some kind of retaliation from Republicans, who have already promised to launch thorough investigations into President Joe Biden and his family. Some Republicans have previously accused Neal of seeking returns solely for political reasons.

Neal defended the vote immediately afterwards.

“It wasn’t about being punitive, it wasn’t about malice, and there were no leaks from the committee,” he said. “We have scrupulously respected the law.”

Brady told reporters ahead of the meeting that Democrats were pushing “unprecedented action that will jeopardize the right of every American to be protected from the political targeting of Congress.”

“No party in Congress should have that power. It’s the power to embarrass, harass, or destroy a private citizen by disclosing their tax returns,” Brady said.

Trump was the first president to refuse to release his tax returns since the 1970s.

Neal had argued he needed to look at returns for “politics, not politics”.

“The IRS has a policy of auditing the tax returns of all sitting presidents and vice presidents, but little is known about the effectiveness of this program. On behalf of the American people, the Ways and Means Committee must determine whether this policy is being followed, and, if so, whether these audits are being conducted in a complete and appropriate manner. In order to make this determination fairly, we must obtain President Trump’s tax returns and verify whether the IRS fulfills its responsibilities,” Neal said in a statement in April. 2019.

But Trump’s battle to keep returns out of the committee’s hands has gone on so long that the panel now has little time to act. The returns were handed in late November after the Supreme Court denied Trump’s request to act.

Trump criticized the high court on social media after the ruling. The Supreme Court has lost its honour, prestige and reputation, and is no more than a political body, with our country paying the price, he wrote on his Truth Social platform.

Although tax returns are confidential under federal law, there are some exceptions, including when requested by the chairman of the ways and means committee.

Neal did so in 2019 after Democrats took control of the House, but Trump’s Treasury Department refused to comply, leading the committee to file a lawsuit seeking the returns.

Trump’s taxes have been a source of endless speculation since he refused to release them during the 2016 election, saying they were being audited and would release them once the audit was complete. .

When Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton accused him during a debate of hiding his returns because they would show he paid no federal taxes, Trump replied: That makes me smart.

He said after he became president that he could release them after he was removed from office. Oh, at some point I will release them. Maybe I’ll release them after I’m done, because I’m very proud of them, actually. I did a good job, he said.

Despite Trump’s best efforts to keep his finances secret, The New York Times reported on some of his comebacks throughout his presidency and, in 2020, reported that he had obtained two decades of his tax information.

The information showed that he had paid no income tax in 10 of the previous 15 years, mainly because he had declared large losses. In the year he won the presidency and his first year in office, he paid just $750 in federal income tax, the newspaper found.

NBC News had not seen or verified any of the documents reported by The Times.

Asked about the report at the time, Trump said the story was made up and he paid a lot of money in state taxes, but he wouldn’t say how much. Later, he tweeted that he had paid several million dollars in taxes but was entitled, like everyone else, to depreciation and tax credits.

Ways and Means isn’t the first committee to get its hands on a president’s tax returns.

The head of the Joint Committee on Taxation requested several years of tax returns for then-President Richard Nixon in 1973 and 1974, as well as returns for First Lady Pat Nixon and their daughter and son-in-law.

The eventual committee report on Nixon’s taxes included a copy of statements Nixon had previously made public, but not previous statements. The report referred to some of the information it had gathered from those earlier statements.

