Audio conversation allegedly between ex-PM Imran Khan and mystery woman leaked online





LAHORE — A leaked audio conversation between former prime minister Imran Khan reportedly sparked another firestorm in Pakistan on Tuesday, drawing mixed reactions from civil society and politicians.

The two-part audio clip, which is the latest in a series of leaked conversations from the former prime minister since he blamed the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment for ousting him earlier this year at the request of the United States, would feature the President of the PTI and an unidentified woman.

A voice said to be of the former prime minister can be heard engaging in an intimate conversation over the phone, while the other voice in the call is of a woman who refuses to meet the man in the audio le same day by invoking painful intercourse.

Although it was shared online, mainstream media in the Islamic Republic of Pakistan did not report it.

On the other hand, journalists Mansoor Ali Khan and Syed Ali Haider shared their vlogs on the clip. Mansoor also claimed he knew the woman (who is heard in the leaked audio) while refraining from naming her.

Although the latest leak has raised some eyebrows, it also violates the country’s tough watchdog regulations that prohibit the sharing of such content online.

Shortly after the PTI chief’s critics shared the clip, questioning his characters, Khan’s supporters questioned the authenticity of the leaked audio and called it “dirty tricks” of the alliance in power to slander the character of the ousted prime minister.

The Prime Minister’s former digital media focal point and PTI member, Dr Arslan Khalid, called the audio “fake”, slamming the opposition to think beyond the fake audios and videos.

Other PTI leaders also denounced the party leader’s defamation and lashed out at their rivals for stooping to a new low.

