



Jo Johnson – the brother of former UK Prime Minister Boris Johnson – has reportedly stepped down from his role as an adviser at Bifinity (a payment technology company launched by Binance). The world's largest cryptocurrency platform has had several run-ins with UK regulators over the past few years. Despite the tension, the company aims to become a registered entity in the Kingdom next year. Departure from Johnson According to recent blanket Per The Telegraph, Boris Johnson's younger brother – Jo Johnson – has quit the Binance subsidiary's advisory board. He and former UK Minister for Culture, Communications and Creative Industries – Ed Vaizey (Lord Vaizey of Didcot), joined the company in September, highlighting Binance's efforts to build trust between the crypto industry and the UK's regulators and political elite. Lord Vaizey has also resigned from his post at Bifinity. A Binance spokesperson said Johnson left the company to become executive chairman of digital education platform – FutureLearn. "He will focus on his new role within the digital learning platform and is looking to scale back other activities," he added. The UK has not been the most welcoming destination for Binance. The Financial Conduct Authority (FCA)Publisheda disclaimer against the exchange last summer, stressing that Binance Markets Limited "is not permitted to engage in regulated activity in the UK." The company hired more people and adopted mandatory know-your-customer (KYC) requirements to supplement the watchdog's guidelines. CAFannouncementa few months later, Binance addressed the issue. Almost a year ago, Changpeng Zhao – CEO of the trading platform –saidone of his company's goals is to become a UK-registered cryptocurrency company in the coming months. To do this, he could create a separate company called Binance UK, similar to the one that exists in the United States. The fall of another giant or simply FUD? Centralized exchanges have come under intense scrutiny since the collapse of FTX. Binancereplenishedits $1 billion Secure Asset Fund for Users (SAFU) andintroduced an industry recovery fund to help rival companies with cash flow problems. This tooreleased its proof-of-reserves system, ensuring that when a user buys bitcoin, Binance buys a coin and holds it until the customer decides to sell it or exchange it for another asset. Mazars audit company determinedthat Binance's Bitcoin deposits were 101% guaranteed at the end of November. Despite this, new rumors that the US DOJ maypursuethe exchange for allegedly facilitating money laundering procedures has caused confusion among users, and some have removed their holdings from the platform. Binance processed nearly $8 billion in daily withdrawals last week, but this did not affect its balance sheet or general operations. Zhao claims that the flurry of ongoing transactions was caused by FUD, ensuring that the organization is financially stable, owes no one money, and has never misused client funds.

