China should no longer overthrow the United States as the world’s largest economy





The loss of access to foreign technology has become a heavy burden on the Chinese economy, according to the Center for Economic Research. He predicts that China’s economic growth will fall to around 2% in the 2030s, a remarkable mean reversion for one of the most dynamic economies in history. China, in terms of macro investment prospects, would become like Australia. (David Walton, an Asia scholar at the University of Western Sydney, called the think tank credible.) End of zero COVID While such long-term forecasts don’t usually show up in weekly financial market swings, institutional investors are extremely sensitive to how policy is made in Beijing. Xi’s handling of the tension between his dictatorial instincts and China’s economic needs is playing out now. His assumption of near total power has facilitated the economically damaging quest to eliminate COVID-19. It now executes what looks like a messy output. The New York Times titled his shift: From Zero Covid to no plan. Australian Retirement Trust, which manages about $240 billion, told Bloomberg it was wary of an expected rise in financial markets in response to the end of restrictions that have hit Chinese factories and fueled civil unrest. I think it will be the initial euphoria at a certain policy pivot and then the emerging experience will be more telling, Chief Investment Officer Ian Patrick said. The Shanghai Composite Index has fallen 3.3% over the past five days. In the medium to long term, HESTA chief investment officer Sonya Sawtell-Rickson told the news service that her superannuation fund could reduce investment in China. Until now, HESTA was a Chinese bull. Demographic decline Besides the strategic decisions of Chinese leaders, the main determinant of the Chinese economy will be the size of its population. Four months ago, projections by the United Nations Department of Economic Affairs contained no scenario in which China’s population would not decline by the end of the century. Previously, the UN predicted that China’s population would peak at 1.45 billion in 2031, a figure it released as recently as 2019 in World Population Prospects. An update from this year says China’s population may have peaked in 2022 and will drop to 1.31 billion by 2050 (from 1.45 billion now). That’s 100 million fewer people than expected, the demographic equivalent of lower profits. The Chinese government has stopped denying it has a population problem, says British historian Niall Ferguson wrote This year. The implications for Australia are significant. China may already have peaked, militarily and economically, relative to the United States. As Foreign Minister Penny Wong meets with Chinese diplomats in Beijing on Wednesday, she may be negotiating with a country that will never surpass America in her lifetime.

