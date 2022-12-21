US House committee to release redacted Trump tax returns





WASHINGTON, Dec 20 (Reuters) – A U.S. House of Representatives committee voted on Tuesday to release former President Donald Trump’s partially redacted tax returns, which could lead to closer scrutiny of the former president as he mounts another bid for the White House.

The House Ways and Means Committee voted to release a summary of Trump’s tax returns between 2015 and 2021, the years he ran for president and served in the White House, panel members said.

Committee chairman Richard Neal, a Democrat, said the documents would be released within days, after the sensitive material was removed. Democrats have little time to act as Republicans are due to take control of the House in January.

It was unclear whether the material would shed light on potential conflicts between Trump’s real estate holdings and his actions as president, or how much tax he paid while president. Lawmakers said the returns were sparsely detailed.

“I think you’ll be surprised how few there are,” Democratic Rep. Lloyd Doggett told CNN.

Kevin Brady, the top Republican on the panel, told reporters that some of those returns were still being verified by the US Internal Revenue Service, so it was unclear how much tax Trump owed. Like other Republicans on the committee, he voted against their release on the grounds that it might set a bad precedent.

Trump, unlike previous presidential hopefuls, has refused to release his tax returns as he seeks to keep details of his wealth and the activities of his real estate company, the Trump Organization, secret and has fought efforts. Democrats to get there.

Former U.S. President Donald Trump announces he will run for president again in the 2024 election during an event at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Palm Beach, Florida, U.S., November 15 2022. REUTERS/Jonathan Ernst

Candidates are not required by law to release their tax returns, but previous presidential hopefuls from both parties have done so voluntarily for several decades.

Democrats on the committee said they needed to see those records to assess whether the Internal Revenue Service was properly auditing presidential tax returns and to assess whether new legislation was needed.

Another House committee on Monday asked federal prosecutors to prosecute Trump for launching the deadly attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. Republicans are expected to disband or redirect that panel when they take control of the chamber.

Trump, who served as president from 2017 to 2021, reported heavy losses from his business ventures over several years to offset hundreds of millions of dollars in revenue, according to media reports and trial testimony about his finances. This allowed him to pay very little tax.

The Trump Organization was found guilty on December 6 in New York of carrying out a 15-year criminal scheme to defraud tax authorities. The company faces up to $1.6 million in fines, although Trump himself is not personally liable. He said the case was politically motivated and the company was considering an appeal.

He also faces a separate fraud suit in New York that accuses him of artificially inflating the value of his assets.

During his presidency, he faced lingering questions about conflicts of interest, as foreign dignitaries and Republican Party officials spent money on his luxury hotels.

Reporting by Moira Warburton and Andy Sullivan; Editing by Scott Malone and Cynthia Osterman

