Lame excuses can’t help Imran avoid accountability: Talal





ISLAMABAD: Senior Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) official Talal Chaudhry said on Tuesday that PTI leader Imran Khan could not escape responsibility for corruption cases by citing different excuses.

“How long will Imran Khan be able to hide behind the suspension orders, he will eventually have to answer for his corruption in Toshakhana, foreign funding and other matters,” he told a conference press here.

He asked Imran Khan why he was shirking responsibility if he was not involved in corruption during his time in government. Imran Khan should show courage and face the corruption cases because it is he whose whole politics revolves around the accountability narrative.

Imran Khan should come forward voluntarily and answer for his corruption if he thinks he is an honest person, said Talal, who accused the PTI chief of stealing from the state treasury and selling Toshakhana’s gifts.

He said it was the leadership of PML-N who had the courage to face the courts in the bogus and fabricated cases.

Lashing out at Imran Khan for criticizing state institutions, he said the PTI leader had started blaming others whenever he was asked to explain his stance on corruption cases.

Talal said Punjab Chief Minister Pervaiz Elahi should seek the confidence of the provincial assembly. No one will be allowed to go on an adventure in Punjab, he added.

He accused CM Punjab and his son of corruption in Punjab at the behest of Imran Khan.

The PML-N leader said general elections would be held in October 2023 as the country could not afford instant polls in the current economic situation. The PML-N was not afraid of the election and would defeat the PTI whenever it stood.

He said the PML-N sacrificed its politics just to save the state and relieve the masses. Our government is committed to bringing relief to the masses by strengthening the economy.

Talal said Imran Khan was determined to create political instability in the country as part of a plot to ruin Pakistan’s economy. Imran Khan needed to understand that the country was ruled by law.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.pakistantoday.com.pk/2022/12/20/lame-excuses-cant-help-imran-avoid-accountability-talal/

