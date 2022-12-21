Narendra Modi – Intrusion into China: Prime Minister Modis’ denial haunts the government

The attack on Congress came a day after Jaishankar in the Lok Sabha objected to Rahul Gandhis’ use of the termasked (beat) while referring to the recent India-China clash in Tawang and asserted that the government can be criticized but the jawans should not be insulted by using such expressions.

Congress asked Foreign Minister S. Jaishankar on Tuesday whether Prime Minister Narendra Modis categorically denies any intrusion by China should respect and honor the sacrifice of 20 Indian soldiers who lost their lives fighting Chinese troops in the valley of Galwan in Ladakh in 2020.

Congress Chief of Communications Jairam Ramesh said: We agree with the Foreign Minister who said our jawans should be respected, honored and appreciated as they stand against our adversaries. Was it this respect that led Prime Minister Modi to say No vehicle entered, nobody entered, nobody entered after 20 of our soldiers gave their lives to defend our borders on June 19, 2020?

Ramesh added: The foreign minister says relations with China are not normal. So why have we never called the Chinese ambassador and issued a demarche like we do with the Pakistani high commissioner? Why is our trade dependence on China at an all-time high with imports of $95 billion in 2021-2022 and a trade deficit of $74 billion? Why did our troops conduct military exercises with Chinese troops at Vostok-22 in Russia in September 2022?

Recalling that Jaishankar had said that the government would not let China unilaterally change the status of the LAC, Ramesh said: Wasn’t the status quo changed by Chinese troops 18 km deep in the Depsang in the past two years? Isn’t it changed by the fact that our troops cannot access 1,000 km2 of territory in eastern Ladakh that they previously patrolled? Isn’t it changed by the fact that we’ve agreed to buffer zones that prevent our patrols from going into areas where they could previously go? When will the Minister of Foreign Affairs unequivocally state that restoring the pre-2020 status quo is our goal?

Ramesh added: The foreign minister said we were putting pressure on China. Why then do we have a purely reactive position? Why did we retreat from our advantageous position in the Kailash lineup without ensuring a full restoration of the pre-2020 status quo?

Why weren’t we more aggressive and counter-intrusive to force the Chinese to withdraw like we did in 1986 and 2013? When will we stop legitimizing Chinese aggression by referring to differences in perception rather than asserting our claim?

The Congress explains that Rahul’s argument was not about the bravery and courage of the soldiers but about the failures of the government.

The Bharat Jodo Yatra, which will enter Haryana on Wednesday, will celebrate Jai Jawan Diwas with ex-servicemen. On December 23, the Bharat Jodo Yatra will celebrate Jai Kisan Diwas with farmers.