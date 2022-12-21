Main conclusions of the committees’ report of January 6, annotated





13. The intelligence community and law enforcement successfully detected planning for potential violence on January 6, including planning specifically by the Proud Boys and Oath Keeper militias who ultimately carried out the attack on the Capitol. As Jan. 6 approached, intelligence agencies specifically identified the potential for violence on Capitol Hill. This intelligence was shared within the executive branch, including with the Secret Service and the President’s National Security Council.

14. Intelligence gathered prior to January 6 did not support the conclusion that antifa or other leftist groups would likely engage in a violent counter-protest or attack Trump supporters on January 6. Indeed, intelligence from January 5 indicated that some leftist groups were ordering their members to stay home and not attend on January 6. Ultimately, none of these groups were significantly involved in the attack on the Capitol on January 6.

15. Neither the intelligence community nor law enforcement obtained any intelligence prior to January 6 on the full extent of the planning underway by President Trump, John Eastman, Rudolph Giuliani and their associates to cancel the certified election results. Such agencies apparently did not (and potentially could not) anticipate the provocation that President Trump would offer the crowd in his Ellipse speech, that President Trump would spontaneously ask the crowd to march to the Capitol, that President Trump would exacerbate the violent riot by sending his 2:24 p.m. tweet condemning Vice President Pence, or the full extent of the violence and lawlessness that would ensue. Nor did law enforcement anticipate that President Trump would refuse to order his supporters to leave the Capitol once the violence began. No advanced intelligence community analysis predicted exactly how President Trump would fare; no such analysis has acknowledged the magnitude and extent of the threat to the Capitol on January 6.

Annotation for 13, 14, and 15: The committee has faced criticism, particularly from Republicans, for not paying more attention to the failures of intelligence and law enforcement officials on January 6 and in the weeks leading up to the attack on the Capitol. But the panel presented some preliminary findings and may eventually release a separate report.

16. Hundreds of Capitol and DC Metropolitan Police officers bravely performed their duties on January 6, and America owes these individuals immense gratitude for their courage in defending Congress and our Constitution. Without their bravery, January 6 would have been much worse. Although some members of the Capitol Police leadership viewed their Jan. 6 approach as everyone on deck, the Capitol Police leadership did not have enough assets in place to deal with the crowds. violent and anarchic. The Capitol Police leadership did not anticipate the scale of violence that would ensue after President Trump ordered tens of thousands of his supporters in the Ellipse crowd to march to the Capitol and then tweeted at 2:24 p.m. Although Chief Steven Sund raised the idea of ​​National Guard Support, the Capitol Police Board did not request Guard assistance until Jan. 6. The Metropolitan Police took an even more proactive approach on January 6 and deployed around 800 officers, including responding to emergency calls for help at the Capitol. . Rioters still managed to break their line in some places, when crowds surged immediately after Donald Trump’s tweet at 2:24 p.m. The Department of Justice prepared a group of federal agents in Quantico and the district of Columbia, anticipating that Jan. 6 might turn violent, then deployed those officers once it became clear that the Capitol police were overwhelmed. Agents from the Department of Homeland Security have also been deployed to assist.

17. President Trump had the authority and responsibility to direct the deployment of the National Guard to the District of Columbia, but never issued the order to deploy the National Guard on January 6 or any other day. Nor did he ask any federal law enforcement agency to help him. Since the authority to deploy the National Guard had been delegated to the Department of Defense, the Secretary of Defense could, and ultimately did, deploy the Guard. Although the evidence identifies probable miscommunication between members of the MoD civilian leadership affecting the timing of the deployment, the panel found no evidence that the MoD intentionally delayed the deployment of the National Guard. The select committee acknowledges that some members of the department had genuine concerns, advising caution, that President Trump might issue an unlawful order to use the military to support his efforts to void the election.

Annotation: The question of why it took so long to deploy the National Guard to the Capitol is one of the enduring mysteries of January 6. While the committee sharply criticized Mr. Trump for not acting that day, it also found there was no evidence that the Guard’s deployment was delayed for political reasons.

