Erdoan’s propaganda office claims he is Turkey’s biggest and most powerful brand

Levent Kenez/Stockholm

Things that people are used to seeing in Turkey, which is gradually moving away from democracy and the rule of law, as often seen in one-man ruled countries in Central Asia, include the Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdoan speaking for hours on news channels, propaganda headlines in newspapers that are almost entirely under government control and giant posters and banners of him hung in popular places everywhere in the country such as sports stadiums. No minister or bureaucrat starts a speech without cliché, as instructed by our president.

However, this is not enough for Erdoan’s communication office, which frequently organizes round tables and conferences to boost Erdoan’s image at home and abroad. The director of communications for the presidency, Fahrettin Altun, whom the opposition likens to Joseph Goebbels, the infamous Nazi-era propaganda minister, Last week, he didn’t miss the chance to promote Erdoand during the Trkiye nation brand forum at Istanbul’s high-end Maslak TIM exhibition center, when he said the most Turkey’s greatest and most powerful was Erdoan, adding that the Erdoans mark guided them.

For those familiar with Turkish politics, Altun’s statements are hardly surprising. Altun, who constantly shares flattering posts praising Erdoan on his Twitter account, is actually known as a “media commissioner” in Turkey. On behalf of his boss, he decides what newspapers and TV stations cover and what they don’t. It even determines what questions journalists working for pro-government outlets will ask the president during his rare press conferences.

More recently, Altun came to the fore in the censored part of Erdoan’s interview with reporters on the plane returning from Turkmenistan last week. Erdoan’s statements about the sentencing of Istanbul mayor Ekrem mamolu in a politically charged trial were later revealed to have been suppressed on Altun’s instructions. Even ruling party member and journalist Aye Bhrler, who asked a question about mamolu, was unable to publish it in her newspaper.

By the way, Altun’s loyalty to Erdoan is not only because he works under him and is ideologically close to him. The financial return of its ties to Erdoan is also substantial for the Altun family. Besides being Director of Communications, he is a member of the Board of Directors of the Istanbul Stock Exchange (Borsa Istanbul). He is also a board member of Turkeys Manas University in Kyrgyzstan. In a WhatsApp message shared with journalists close to him in 2020, Altun said he spent the income he received from Borsa Istanbul on charity. Altun’s wife, an academic, is no stranger to this lucrative business. While working at Marmara University, Fatmanur Altun is also a member of the board of directors of Turkish Airlines, one of the country’s largest public companies, although she has no experience at the head of such a big company. She is the president of the Foundation for Youth and Education in Turkey (TRGEV), which is actually run by members of the Erdoan family, as a cover to hide shady business dealings.

However, President Erdoan often expresses sentiment no matter what the world says at his party rallies and opening ceremonies, an attitude his staunch supporters greatly appreciate. It seems that his increasingly degraded image around the world has compelled his team to take action. Last year, the Presidency’s Communications Directorate presented the National Public Diplomacy Strategy Paper and Action Plan aimed at countering black propaganda and strengthening its and Turkey’s brand.

Altun’s office has so far published dozens of propaganda books, the forewords of which were meticulously written by Altun. In the books, which could be seen as a waste of paper and taxpayers’ money, topics such as Erdoan’s visits to Africa, his UN reform proposal, Turkey’s success in COVID and the importance that Erdoan and his family attach to the environment are covered.

In September, Nordic Monitor reported that Erdoan’s latest book, “UN Reform: A New Approach to International Cooperation,” includes images used without permission. The copyright holders’ logo and watermark can be seen in some of the photographs in the book.

Last year, Erdoan proposed groundbreaking United Nations reform before the United Nations General Assembly with a book titled A Fairr World is Possible: A Model Proposal for United Nations Reform and published by his family-run publishing house, Turkuvaz. Kitap. The book, which party members were expected to buy, had long been on the bestseller lists of several bookstores.

Erdoan’s communications office announced that Erdoan’s book was being discussed at a panel held at the European Parliament on November 30. -run TRT.

“Moderated by European Union (EU) communications and public relations consultant Joanna Magdalena, experts argued that the current structure was unable to provide adequate solutions to emerging threats and exchanged views on the ideas highlighted by President Recep Tayyip Erdoan in his book. , ‘A fairer world is possible’,” his office wrote on its official website.

One of the things Erdoan’s communications office likes to share the most is photos of the president with other leaders. Images that show Erdoan as charismatic and reinforce his perception as a world leader are carefully selected. These images are repeatedly shared by party members on social media with messages saying that the opposition has no alternative to a strong leader like Erdoan.

The communication office is currently organizing presidential meetings with young people. It is estimated that around 6 million young people will vote for the first time in the upcoming presidential and legislative elections in 2023. The vote of young people will be decisive in the elections, which are crucial for Erdoan and his family. Almost every TV channel airs videos of the meetings, which are carefully edited and shortened by Altun’s office, during prime time. For example, Erdoan’s last meeting with the young party members in Mardin was broadcast right after the last game of the FIFA World Cup on Sunday. Altun’s office is also busy promoting new Turkish products in the defense industry, military drones produced by Erdoan’s son-in-law and Turkey’s first indigenous electric car, at least a few of which are expected to be on the road before the elections.

Meanwhile, prosecutors appointed by Erdoan are trying to prevent criticism of him for insulting the president. According to Justice Department data, the number of defamation cases against the president rose from 110 in 2014 to 9,168 in 2021. While only one child under the age of 18 has been prosecuted in 2014, that number rose to 305 in 2021. Some 200,000 investigations have been conducted into allegations of insulting the president over the past eight years, of which 44,675 have been brought to trial. Of these, 4,864 resulted in convictions. This situation not only leads to fewer negative reports and social media posts about Erdoan, but also reinforces his image as an authoritarian leader.

Of course, Erdoan is not the biggest brand in Turkey, but it is a fact that he is the first name that comes to mind when Turkey is mentioned these days in Europe and the Middle East. , as did Putin from Russia, Lukashenko from Belarus and Kim Jong-UN from North Korea.