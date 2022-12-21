‘I’m in pain’: Imran Khan’s alleged ‘sex call’ goes viral, fake party calls | world news





Alleged audio clips of former Pakistani Prime Minister Imran Khan’s alleged ‘sex calls’ with two women have gone viral as his party says the audios are fake and another attempt to assassinate Imran Khan’s character. The clips were shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel and the clips are still available on the channel. Read also | I wanted to improve relations with India during my tenure but: Imran Khan of Pak

“There are many people who can impersonate Imran Khan. This may be one of them. There was no forensic investigation into these viral clips,” Syed said Ali Haider. According to reports, one of the clips is old, from 2008-09, evident from the conversation as it referenced Musharraf etc. The other audio is said to be recent in which the unnamed woman said her “private parts were in pain”. The two plan to meet the next day as Imran Khan reportedly said his family and children were coming and he would let them know.

Everyone I talk to today is talking about Imran Khan sex audio leaks. On such leaks, any political leader or official in the West would have resigned from politics and publicly apologized. But we will soon see Imran Khan lecturing us on Islam and his followers worshiping it https://t.co/ZGValL9bTD

— Shama Junejo (@ShamaJunejo) December 20, 2022

And you have no idea that these cheap tactics and fake propaganda are not going to hurt Imran Khan but rather show how IK has brought his haters to their knees that they have to use their latest card of fake videos and audios. Nothing can stop him from winning the next election. https://t.co/VTVhmGV3gP

— Maheen Faisal (@MaheenFaisal20) December 20, 2022

After Imran Khan’s ousting from the presidency of Prime Minister, Imran Khan faced several controversies including that of Toshakhan gifts. An alleged audio of his wife Bushra Bibi berating a former employee of Imran Khan’s Bani Gala residence for taking photos of Toshakhan’s gifts has been leaked.

The sex chat clips have become a talking point on social media after the clips went viral and many questioned his Islamic values. Many social media users have claimed that the clip is absolutely fake and there are many apps that can create such voices.

Imran Khan recently spoke out against former army chief General Bajwa and said he was responsible for his ousting. Sources close to Bajwa said Bajwa also had a lot to say about Imran Khan’s rising politics. Imran Khan was shot dead during a rally in November and is currently recovering.

