“No conflict of interest” – ABC News





From trading partner to security threat, a look back at 50 years of relations with China. Note: This story is not displaying as expected. Click here to read the story in its optimized format. At a recent meeting, Chinese President Xi Jinping and Prime Minister Anthony Albanese stressed the significance of the 50th anniversary of China-Australia relations, pledging to improve relations in the future. While the occasion has seen a thaw in ties and paved the way for Foreign Secretary Penny Wong’s trip to Beijing today, the past five decades have been anything but easy. Here’s a look back at how relationships started, where things went wrong, and how we got to where we are today. On this day in 1972, Gough Whitlam broke ranks with the United States and established relations with the People’s Republic of China. Under the deal, Australia would close its consulate in Taipei and recognize Beijing as China’s capital. In a final blow to the harsh, anti-capitalist communist ideology of China’s Cultural Revolution, Chairman Mao Zedong dies. “Mao’s conception of society was and is not ours, but he achieved inner peace and respect for China,” former prime minister Malcolm Fraser said at the time. The new leader Deng Xiaoping introduces major reforms by opening the country to foreign investment and private companies. These reforms would form the basis of the new economic and political system of “socialism with Chinese characteristics”. General Secretary Hu Yaobang visits Australia, meets Bob Hawke who takes him to an iron ore mine. Economic cooperation agreements are signed, strengthening ties through trade, in addition to the opening of new Chinese consulates across Australia. Hu Yaobang, who was also popular among Chinese youth as a reformist Democrat, dies of a heart attack, sparking student uprisings. The uprisings escalate into a pro-democracy movement in Tiananmen Square, to which Beijing responds with military force, killing hundreds of students. After the massacre, Hawke grants amnesty to 40,000 Chinese students, resulting in the largest migration since the Gold Rush. Beijing joins APEC, an intergovernmental body formed by Hawke aimed at promoting free trade in the Asia-Pacific region. The move helps China’s economy open up by 2020. China’s trade with APEC countries is said to reach nearly $3 trillion annually. Newly elected Prime Minister John Howard angers Beijing by reinvigorating the US alliance with criticism of Taiwan and meeting the Dalai Lama. Beijing reacts by punishing Australian companies in China and freezing ministerial visits. Relations later thawed after a critical meeting between Howard and leader Jiang Zemin at APEC in late 1996. Mr. Howard would later call the meeting one of the most important of his tenure at the helm of the company. The United Kingdom returns Hong Kong to China, which rejects various democratic reforms introduced by the former governor. Home to one of Australia’s largest overseas communities, Foreign Secretary Alexander Downer calls the move “disappointing”. After lengthy negotiations and concerns about its socio-economic policies, China becomes a member of the World Trade Organization. With “developing country” status, within a decade China would have the world’s second largest economy and be Australia’s largest trading partner. Chinese President Hu Jintao becomes the first supreme leader to visit Australia and address parliament. The historic event causes an outcry as only US presidents have addressed parliament before, and usually as a sign of support for democracy. Due to his experience and ability to speak Mandarin, newly elected Prime Minister Kevin Rudd has high hopes of being able to effectively engage China. His approach is initially welcomed, but some decisions are later seen as missteps, such as criticism of the Chinese military leading to a further severing of ties. Relations would recover later that year, and trade with China would be seen as one of the main reasons Australia survived the global financial crisis relatively unscathed. New leader Xi Jinping visits Australia to call on the two nations to respect each other’s differences and focus on the positives. A free trade agreement between the two nations is negotiated by Tony Abbott’s government and finalized shortly thereafter. Former Prime Minister Malcolm Turnbull introduces foreign interference laws amid accusations of espionage and meddling in Australian politics. The move would catalyze the latest public breakdown of trade and ties, including the blocking of the ABC in China. The COVID-19 outbreak, followed by accusations of China’s mishandling of the virus, is dragging the relationship to one of its lowest points. Between 2019 and 2020, two high profile Chinese Australians would be detained by Beijing and billions of dollars in trade sanctions would be introduced. Despite numerous attempts by Scott Morrison’s government, years pass without a high-level individual meeting or visit. Newly elected Prime Minister Anthony Albanese meets Xi Jinping on the sidelines of the G20 summit. China’s Foreign Ministry will later issue a statement that the two nations have “no fundamental conflicting differences”… Now, as Foreign Secretary Penny Wong spends the 50th birthday seeking to settle recent disputes, it’s not yet clear what to expect from today’s visit to Beijing. Hopes remain cautiously optimistic of making progress, working through the issues while resetting the relationship once again before 2023. Read the story in Chinese: Credits Pictures: ABC Archives, Australian National University Archives (Hu Yaobang’s visit to Australia), AFP (World Trade Organization)

ABC Archives, Australian National University Archives (Hu Yaobang’s visit to Australia), AFP (World Trade Organization) Graphic design: Jarrod Fankhauser

Jarrod Fankhauser Realization & Editing: Steven Viney

Steven Viney Additional research: Jenny Tang, Qiao Wu, Linhao Wang and Bang Xiao

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.abc.net.au/news/2022-12-21/timeline-china-australia-xi-jinping-50-years/101710822 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos