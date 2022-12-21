Prime Minister could help teach a disunited opposition how to choreograph the dance of democracy





Despite misfires in Delhi and Himachal Pradesh, BJP’s landslide victory in Gujarat once again showed that Narendra Modi is at the polls what Amitabh Bachchan is at the box office: a guarantor of success resounding. There is no doubt that the PM’s emphasis on development rather than populist handouts was largely responsible for the resounding victory of the lotus parties in the state. But the opposition, represented by the AAP and Congress, helped boost the saffron juggernaut by failing to provide a united front and splitting anti-incumbent votes, making the victory a shoo-in for the BJP. Time and time again, the opposition has opposed itself more than its supposed electoral adversary. The result is that the dance of democracy, a choreographed tango for two or more, too often turns into a tangled tug of war within the opposition, giving the BJP a surprise. This makes politics mediocre, as an effective opposition is essential for a healthy democracy. Also, since elections have become as much of a spectator sport as IPL matches, it makes spectators boring, like watching minnows get run over by a huge whale. Another win for the Modi team? So what’s up? In the spirit of true sportsmanship and in the wider interests of democracy as well as the entertainment of viewers, Prime Minister Modi and his trusted lieutenant Amit Shah might consider giving some informal training courses to their electoral candidates on how to win friendly allies and influence. polls. Online coaching sessions for this purpose could be modeled on the highly publicized JEET tutorials that help students pass exams and be considered a public service. Such a goodwill gesture would also ring with Sabka Saath’s PM mantra, Sabka Vikas. Since the Sab necessarily includes the Opposition, the Vikas’ opportunity should also be extended to them with a tip or two on how to improve their performance. So why not give Rahul a helping hand and Kejri an AAPward mobility boost? Facebook

