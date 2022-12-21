British nurses go on pay strike, testing a crisis-ridden healthcare system

Comment this story Comment

LONDON British newspapers call it the winter of discontent. Massive strikes are creating chaos in hospitals and shutdowns at transit hubs, as firefighters, baggage handlers, paramedics, driving examiners, immigration officers, bus drivers, building workers, postmen and railroad conductors are multiplying. The public has been warned to avoid train travel on Christmas Eve.

Most worrying for the government and the public is that the nurses have also just gone on strike. The teachers threaten to stop working at the start of the new year.

Workers across large swaths of the public sector are in open revolt against 12 years of Conservative Party austerity budgets and the soaring cost of living in 2022. Energy prices are so high here that the government has stepped in to capping and subsidizing home heating bills so people wouldn’t freeze in their apartments.

This follows the immolation of the previous Conservative government, that of Liz Truss, the shortest prime minister in modern British history. She had called for sweeping tax cuts but offered no way to pay them, sending markets reeling and Truss into early retirement.

How Liz Truss became the UK’s shortest prime minister

The British government is now preparing to mobilize 1,200 army troops to drive ambulances over the holidays. Officials from other agencies will be brought in to check passports at border crossings, if necessary.

During the worst years of the coronavirus pandemic, millions of ordinary Britons, alongside Prime Minister Boris Johnson (also gone), stood on their doorsteps during the severe lockdowns to bang pots and pans and cheer on workers in the National Health Service, hailing them as the line’s frontrunners.

Now nurses say they need more than applause. They are exhausted, overworked and underpaid, they say, and want a real raise to keep up with inflation, which has topped 10%.

They take advantage of us, said Rachel Ambrose, 40, a mental health nurse who works with children and adolescents in Oxford. We are not looking for an extravagant lifestyle. Were nurses. We just want to pay our bills. We want heat.

Ambrose said the nurses are excited, angry, determined and that these strikes will continue because they are ignoring us.

She pointed to staff shortages in the NHS which are compromising patient care and have nurses at breaking point. Sick days have skyrocketed since the pandemic, as have nurses leaving the profession or moving overseas.

British nurses, who are struggling to pay their bills, say the strike is for the future of healthcare

The British public health system is short of 50,000 nurses. Today, half of all new hires come from abroad because the UK cannot train enough at home or pays too little to attract new workers. Brexit has also curbed the free movement of nurses from Eastern Europe to Britain.

The government says the average salary for nurses is now 35,600 pounds ($43,300). New nurses are paid less; experienced nurses with specialized skills are paid more; overtime also increases wages.

Nurses earn higher salaries in the United States, Canada, Australia, Ireland, Germany and Spain. British nurses, however, are paid more than their French and Italian counterparts.

After one of the worst weeks of strikes in recent British history, Prime Minister Rishi Sunak’s new government is still refusing to sit down at the union table, calling pay rises unaffordable and warning that the government must hold the line on wages to keep inflation in check.

The government is supporting a modest pay rise for paramedics and nurses, as recommended by independent pay review bodies of around 4.75%. The nurses’ union is calling for a 19% increase.

Sunaks’ spokesman told reporters on Monday that it would be irresponsible to move forward with double-digit pay.”

UK trains come to a halt in biggest rail strike in 30 years

But Sunak and his government ministers learn that it is one thing to fight the railway workers and their union bosses, as the government stigmatizes them, and quite another to fight the nurses. Railroad strikes create frustrating grumblings for city commuters and vacationers that are highlighted by union-busting tabloids. Nurses, on the other hand, are revered. A YouGov poll this month found that 64 percent of Britons supported the nurses’ strike.

On Monday, Sunak called an emergency cabinet meeting to draw up plans to maintain the country’s vital national services, with the military on standby.

Some 10,000 paramedics in England and Wales are expected to go on strike on Wednesday. Members of the Royal College of Nursing union walked out on Thursday and headed to the picket lines again on Tuesday.

Nurses who work in emergency rooms have stayed on, but hospitals are struggling to retain staff for basic care. Many routine procedures, exams, elective surgeries and other treatments have been delayed.

Some heart attack or stroke victims are waiting an average of nearly an hour for ambulances compared to the 18-minute target.

In neighborhood doctors’ practices, where most patients see their GP and nurses, staff describe a system in crisis due to chronic underfunding and a shortage of manpower.

Anthony Johnson, 29, a cardiac nurse in Leeds, is among those backing the Royal College of Nursing’s decision to exit for the first time in its 106-year history.

We haven’t had salary increases in line with inflation. That’s why you see nurses going to food banks and the number of vacancies has increased dramatically, he said. We have terrible nurse-patient ratios. Our clinical guidelines are one nurse for every eight patients, but we usually never meet that. The reality is that it’s one nurse for every 13 patients, so it’s constantly dangerous and puts patients at risk.

He enjoys working in Britain and will stay there. But many are looking abroad, he warned.

Were nurses in training for export, usually to Canada, Australia and New Zealand, where nurses can earn an extra £10,000 [$12,200], Johnson said. Rather than investing in our staff, the UK government is stealing nurses from other parts of the world. They cut wages and let it happen.

Julia Patterson, founder of Every Doctor, a campaign group representing 1,200 UK doctors, said her doctors were genuinely supportive and would come together to keep patients safe in the absence of nurses. They will have to work incredibly hard, but they support their colleagues in this task.

She noted that doctors are also up for a vote to see if they could strike in the new year.