Imran Khan’s ‘phone sex’ audio clip leaked, PTI calls it fake





NNA | Updated: December 21, 2022 05:25 IST

Islamabad [Pakistan], Dec 21 (ANI): Pakistani Tehreek-e-Insaf leader Imran Khan has landed in further controversy after a recording of a “sex conversation” of him with a woman was leaked online. The two-part audio clip was shared by Pakistani journalist Syed Ali Haider on his YouTube channel. In the audio clip, a man, believed to be the former Prime Minister of Pakistan, can be heard speaking to a woman in obscene language. Khan with the wife. One of two audio clips that have gone viral on social media is said to be old. In the second clip, which is said to be recent, Imran would ask a woman to approach him. As the woman refuses, Imran allegedly insists that she do as she was told. After which the woman allegedly said, “Imran, what have you done to me? I cannot come.” However, later in the clip, the woman talks about visiting him. the next day, to which Imran says he “will have to change his schedule for the next day”. Surprisingly, the woman in the alleged audio clip is heard saying she can’t meet him because her “private parts are in pain”. The woman in the clip then tells Imran that she would try to meet him the next day only if his health permits. . I will try to delay their visit. I’ll let you know tomorrow.

The audio clip, which has now gone viral, is the latest in a series of alleged leaked conversations attributed to Imran Khan since he was ousted from power earlier this year. He accused the incumbent coalition government and the military establishment of conspiring against him. Previously, there was an audio leak from the Prime Minister’s office in Pakistan. Social media users are sharing the alleged clips as Imran faces harsh criticism in the country. “In the alleged leak of sex calls, Imran Khan became Emraan Hashmi,” tweeted Naila Inayat, journalist and South Asia correspondent. “Khan sb can do whatever he wants in his personal life, but I hope he will stop portraying himself as some sort of model Muslim leader for the whole Ummah,” journalist Hamza Azhar Salam said. in a tweet. There has been an outcry in Pakistan since the alleged audio tapes leaked. . His party, the PTI, said the alleged audio leaks were an attempt to assassinate his character. PTI chief Dr Arslan Khalid said the audio clips were “fake”, adding that political opponents of the PTI chairman could not think beyond creating fake audio and video tapes. (ANI)

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.aninews.in/news/world/asia/imran-khans-phone-sex-audio-clip-leaked-pti-calls-it-fake20221221052527 The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos