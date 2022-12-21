Politics
Two sovereign wealth funds that we could imitate
Last of 3 parts
WHAT happens to us in the creation of our own sovereign wealth fund (SWF) which I hope will simply be called, to silence some critics, the Philippine Investment Fund, is that there are 98 entities of this type in the world whose experiences for many years we could study and learn from.
There is even a Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute that offers guidance to these entities and disseminates best practices as reported by its members. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.
In fact, there are two sovereign wealth funds created by our neighbors, operating in societies that have experienced similar problems to ours with corruption, transparency and competence.
One is the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) created only in 2021 with funding of $5 billion, half in cash from the government and the other half in shares of public companies. President Joko Widodo pushed for its creation despite strong opposition to it, raising the same issues as here about the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), its vulnerability to “serious corruption” and the precedent of the 1MDB disaster in Malaysia.
Unlike the legislation proposed to set up the MIF, the establishment of the INA was only ordered as one of many provisions of the so-called Jobs Creation Act 2020. It was commonly referred to as the Omnibus Jobs Creation Act, as it included various provisions amending 75 existing laws intended to create new jobs and stimulate the economy in response to the global economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This may have made it more palatable to Indonesian lawmakers and the public,
I think that would be a better way than setting up the MIF in a standalone bill, creating it as part of a more comprehensive job creation program or a program to fight inflation by the Marcos government.
It is obviously still too early to say whether the INA is a good idea although it has reported that several foreign financial institutions have pledged to invest $5 billion in it, doubling its initial capital of $5 billion.
However, there is a SWF set up by the Malaysians nearly 30 years ago which has been hugely successful, living up to its name Khazanah Nasional which in Bahasa means “National Treasure”.
Here are excerpts from a July 2013 interview by the CFA Institute with Azman bin Mokhtar, General Manager of Khazanah from its inception until 2008, which gives a good insight into this SWF success.
CFA Institute: Tell us about Khazanah, its purpose and a bit of its history.
Azman Mokhtar, CFA: Khazanah began operations in 1994; at the time, its mandate was mainly that of a passive guardian of the state’s shares in the national agencies, which had been privatised. In 2004, the government gave Khazanah a new mandate to be an active shareholder to turn around lagging government-linked companies (GLCs) and invest in new sectors and geographies to support the nation’s economic development.
Khazanah management has always adhered to this over the past nine years the numbers tell the story rather than alhamdulillah [praise to God] we managed to triple the net worth of the portfolio over the nine years to RM100 billion.
Compared to other SWFs, are there any unique features to Khazanah?
Given its development mandate, we prefer to view Khazanah as an SDF (sovereign development fund), with every potential investment that comes our way assessed on both its financial and strategic merits. Although a financial component is a given due to our core business as an investment house, the strategic advantages of each investment are also paramount to us. We seek to make investments that can act as a catalyst and stimulate the country’s growth, especially in new economic areas. An example close to our heart is Iskandar Malaysia, [the new southern development corridor in Johor that has been identified as one of the catalyst developments to spur the growth of the Malaysian economy] on which we have devoted a lot of financial and human resources since the stages of the master plan in 2005, and which is now beginning to attract the interest of investors from all over the world. (The italics in the text are by this columnist.)
Tell us about Khazanah’s portfolio, size, important sectors, geographic locations and performance?
Currently, Khazanah has approximately $45 billion in assets under management, but after accounting for debt and transfers to shareholders, the adjusted net worth (NWA) stands at $30 billion. This is triple our position when the reforms began in 2004, by which time the NWA was $10 billion, giving a long-term return of 13% per year. We are pleased with this rate of return, especially given the competing strategic objectives on the portfolio.
In terms of portfolio composition, Khazanah is quite diversified across all sectors, closely matching the weightings between financials, utilities, telecommunications and infrastructure as representative of the private sector in any developing economy. However, we are very careful not to crowd out private sector players. On the contrary, we have a mandate to “bring together” and catalyze certain parts of the economy, which is why we tend to find our natural home in areas where there is strategic advantage, perhaps in providing a service or key infrastructure, and where there are high barriers to entry for the private sector, including very long investment horizons or significant balance sheet requirements.
We prefer to invest mainly in Malaysia, where we can reap economic and financial benefits, and also support the development agenda of our ASEAN neighbors. A small portion of our portfolio is in China, India and Turkey, to follow demographic and economic trends in these regions. That said, around 35% of our portfolio is exposed to foreign markets, and most of it through the overseas operations of our companies in which we invest, such as Axiata, CIMB and IHH. Indeed, we believe that the ongoing regionalization of Malaysian businesses is a critical factor in the nation’s development aspirations.
What governance arrangements are used to preserve the independence of Khazanah’s investment decision-making?
At Khazanah, we have instituted a framework for investment decision-making, with all investments and divestments having to pass through several “decision gates”, including the executive committee and a nine-member board, consisting of a mix of senior government officials and renowned private companies. industry personalities. Thus every ringgit that we have invested to date has been approved by our board, which is certainly tedious, but this ensures the robustness of the investment decision. In terms of oversight, we are audited annually by one of the Big Four, which reports directly to the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of Directors, as well as subject to review by the Government Auditor General’s Department and , from time to time, of the parliamentary committee on public accounts.
How long is Khazanah’s investment horizon? Does a long-term horizon create liquidity problems?
Khazanah’s portfolio is a balance between medium and long-term horizons, which reflects both a discipline to harvest our investments for financial return, as well as a consequence of our nature as a strategic investor. As mentioned above, some parts of the economy require patient capital, and that’s where we find our niche, with like-minded partners we collaborate and co-invest with.
Facebook: Rigoberto Tiglao
Twitter: @bobitiglao
Archives: www.rigobertotiglao.com
Book orders: www.rigobertoticlao.com/shop
|
Sources
2/ https://www.manilatimes.net/2022/12/21/opinion/columns/two-sovereign-funds-we-could-emulate/1871173
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Kevin Brady warns that releasing Trump’s tax returns would set a bad precedent
- Two sovereign wealth funds that we could imitate
- ‘Real Sports’ recalls 2022 | Culture & Leisure
- Imran Khan’s ‘phone sex’ audio clip leaked, PTI calls it fake
- How to age well with power and grace
- Top 10 Law & Tech Stories for the 2022 Countdown | Kalokee, PBC
- Measles Likely to Increase After Holidays
- Bollywood brides spot Uorfi, Vijay Varma as Vecna in Netflix ‘deleted’ scenes | Web series
- ‘All hospitals are full now,’ says Jacksonville doctor
- Christmas decorations replaced by ice sculptures of Russian soldiers – BBC News
- British nurses go on pay strike, testing a crisis-ridden healthcare system
- 15 Husky Games Selected for Pac-12 Network Broadcasts