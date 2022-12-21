Two sovereign wealth funds that we could imitate

Last of 3 parts

WHAT happens to us in the creation of our own sovereign wealth fund (SWF) which I hope will simply be called, to silence some critics, the Philippine Investment Fund, is that there are 98 entities of this type in the world whose experiences for many years we could study and learn from.

There is even a Sovereign Wealth Fund Institute that offers guidance to these entities and disseminates best practices as reported by its members. We don’t have to reinvent the wheel.

In fact, there are two sovereign wealth funds created by our neighbors, operating in societies that have experienced similar problems to ours with corruption, transparency and competence.



From the SWS sites of our two neighbours. From the SWS sites of our two neighbours.

One is the Indonesian Investment Authority (INA) created only in 2021 with funding of $5 billion, half in cash from the government and the other half in shares of public companies. President Joko Widodo pushed for its creation despite strong opposition to it, raising the same issues as here about the Maharlika Investment Fund (MIF), its vulnerability to “serious corruption” and the precedent of the 1MDB disaster in Malaysia.

Get the latest news





delivered to your inbox Sign up for the Manila Times daily newsletters By registering with an email address, I acknowledge that I have read and accept the terms of use and the privacy policy.

Unlike the legislation proposed to set up the MIF, the establishment of the INA was only ordered as one of many provisions of the so-called Jobs Creation Act 2020. It was commonly referred to as the Omnibus Jobs Creation Act, as it included various provisions amending 75 existing laws intended to create new jobs and stimulate the economy in response to the global economic crisis triggered by the Covid-19 pandemic and the Russian invasion of Ukraine. This may have made it more palatable to Indonesian lawmakers and the public,

I think that would be a better way than setting up the MIF in a standalone bill, creating it as part of a more comprehensive job creation program or a program to fight inflation by the Marcos government.

It is obviously still too early to say whether the INA is a good idea although it has reported that several foreign financial institutions have pledged to invest $5 billion in it, doubling its initial capital of $5 billion.

However, there is a SWF set up by the Malaysians nearly 30 years ago which has been hugely successful, living up to its name Khazanah Nasional which in Bahasa means “National Treasure”.

Here are excerpts from a July 2013 interview by the CFA Institute with Azman bin Mokhtar, General Manager of Khazanah from its inception until 2008, which gives a good insight into this SWF success.

CFA Institute: Tell us about Khazanah, its purpose and a bit of its history.

Azman Mokhtar, CFA: Khazanah began operations in 1994; at the time, its mandate was mainly that of a passive guardian of the state’s shares in the national agencies, which had been privatised. In 2004, the government gave Khazanah a new mandate to be an active shareholder to turn around lagging government-linked companies (GLCs) and invest in new sectors and geographies to support the nation’s economic development.

Khazanah management has always adhered to this over the past nine years the numbers tell the story rather than alhamdulillah [praise to God] we managed to triple the net worth of the portfolio over the nine years to RM100 billion.

Compared to other SWFs, are there any unique features to Khazanah?

Given its development mandate, we prefer to view Khazanah as an SDF (sovereign development fund), with every potential investment that comes our way assessed on both its financial and strategic merits. Although a financial component is a given due to our core business as an investment house, the strategic advantages of each investment are also paramount to us. We seek to make investments that can act as a catalyst and stimulate the country’s growth, especially in new economic areas. An example close to our heart is Iskandar Malaysia, [the new southern development corridor in Johor that has been identified as one of the catalyst developments to spur the growth of the Malaysian economy] on which we have devoted a lot of financial and human resources since the stages of the master plan in 2005, and which is now beginning to attract the interest of investors from all over the world. (The italics in the text are by this columnist.)

Tell us about Khazanah’s portfolio, size, important sectors, geographic locations and performance?

Currently, Khazanah has approximately $45 billion in assets under management, but after accounting for debt and transfers to shareholders, the adjusted net worth (NWA) stands at $30 billion. This is triple our position when the reforms began in 2004, by which time the NWA was $10 billion, giving a long-term return of 13% per year. We are pleased with this rate of return, especially given the competing strategic objectives on the portfolio.

In terms of portfolio composition, Khazanah is quite diversified across all sectors, closely matching the weightings between financials, utilities, telecommunications and infrastructure as representative of the private sector in any developing economy. However, we are very careful not to crowd out private sector players. On the contrary, we have a mandate to “bring together” and catalyze certain parts of the economy, which is why we tend to find our natural home in areas where there is strategic advantage, perhaps in providing a service or key infrastructure, and where there are high barriers to entry for the private sector, including very long investment horizons or significant balance sheet requirements.

We prefer to invest mainly in Malaysia, where we can reap economic and financial benefits, and also support the development agenda of our ASEAN neighbors. A small portion of our portfolio is in China, India and Turkey, to follow demographic and economic trends in these regions. That said, around 35% of our portfolio is exposed to foreign markets, and most of it through the overseas operations of our companies in which we invest, such as Axiata, CIMB and IHH. Indeed, we believe that the ongoing regionalization of Malaysian businesses is a critical factor in the nation’s development aspirations.

What governance arrangements are used to preserve the independence of Khazanah’s investment decision-making?

At Khazanah, we have instituted a framework for investment decision-making, with all investments and divestments having to pass through several “decision gates”, including the executive committee and a nine-member board, consisting of a mix of senior government officials and renowned private companies. industry personalities. Thus every ringgit that we have invested to date has been approved by our board, which is certainly tedious, but this ensures the robustness of the investment decision. In terms of oversight, we are audited annually by one of the Big Four, which reports directly to the Audit and Risk Committee of the Board of Directors, as well as subject to review by the Government Auditor General’s Department and , from time to time, of the parliamentary committee on public accounts.

How long is Khazanah’s investment horizon? Does a long-term horizon create liquidity problems?

Khazanah’s portfolio is a balance between medium and long-term horizons, which reflects both a discipline to harvest our investments for financial return, as well as a consequence of our nature as a strategic investor. As mentioned above, some parts of the economy require patient capital, and that’s where we find our niche, with like-minded partners we collaborate and co-invest with.

Facebook: Rigoberto Tiglao

Twitter: @bobitiglao

Archives: www.rigobertotiglao.com

Book orders: www.rigobertoticlao.com/shop