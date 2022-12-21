Politics
Kevin Brady warns that releasing Trump’s tax returns would set a bad precedent
WASHINGTON A U.S. House panel voted Tuesday to release former President Donald Trump’s tax records, despite strong opposition from Rep. Kevin Brady, R-The Woodlands, the committee’s top Republican.
Brady argued that a release of Trump’s tax records would set a dangerous precedent for weaponizing personal finance information.
It’s the power to embarrass, harass or destroy Americans by disclosing their tax returns, Brady said. After nearly half a century, the slate of political enemies is back in Washington, DC, and we fear this is setting off a cycle of political retaliation in Congress.
The House Ways and Means Committee voted 24 to 16 along party lines to release a committee report to the full House, including supporting documents containing sensitive information, such as addresses, redacted. The committee did not say when the public could see the records. Chairman Richard Neal, D-Massachusetts, had obtained the records in November following a lengthy legal battle involving the Supreme Court.
The committee voted after meeting behind doors for hours to deliberate what to do with the tax records. Brady offered to release a transcript of the meeting so voters could identify any members who wanted to make the recordings public. The committee voted unanimously to release a transcript, but it could take days before it’s available.
Democrats have long sought a copy of Trump’s tax returns, which the former president chose not to release despite decades of precedent. The New York Times has obtained more than 20 years of tax data from Trump in 2020, revealing years of payment avoidance strategies, financial losses and audits that have belied his image as a prodigious businessman. But the Times was unable to access Trump’s entire tax history, including three years of documents requested by Neal.
Neal accessed the records using a little-known provision of the tax code, which the Joint Congressional Committee on Taxation used in 1973 and 1974 to access former President Richard Nixon’s tax returns. But it took the Ways and Means Committee nearly four years to obtain the records, with the Treasury Department under the Trump administration refusing to comply.
The Supreme Court ruled in November that the Treasury Department must turn over the records. But with only weeks of Democratic scrutiny in the House, the committee had few options on what to do with them. Republicans have not indicated a desire to investigate Trump’s taxes through Congress.
Brady and other Republicans have seen the public release of tax returns as a personal attack on Trump, saying it unleashes a dangerous new political weapon that goes far beyond the former president and undoes decades of protection from Trump. privacy for average Americans who have been around since the Watergate reforms.
Brady insisted that his concern was not to defend the accuracy or timeliness of tax returns, which he said is up to the IRS and the taxpayer.
Brady is expected to retire at the end of this Congress, and the committee’s next chair remains uncertain. Three Republicans Adrian Smith, R-Nebraska; Vern Buchanan, R-Florida; and Jason Smith, R-Missouri have been vying for the top job in a competitive selection process, but a fight for the next House GOP leader has delayed the determination of many of the top committee assignments.
Brady declined to say whether Republicans would commit to not using the same tax code provision to make other peoples’ tax returns public in the future.
Rep. Lloyd Doggett, D-Austin, the only Texas Democrat on the committee, acknowledged that much of the former presidents’ tax history had been made public by The New York Times, but said a Public release through official channels could help determine how well the IRS performed, any stonewalling by Trump, and confirmation of the NYT results.
But I don’t expect to find any new big bombs, especially given the very limited opportunity for review, Doggett said in a statement Monday before he had a chance to review the records.
Disclosure: The New York Times financially supported The Texas Tribune, a nonprofit, nonpartisan news organization that is funded in part by donations from members, foundations and corporate sponsors. Financial support plays no role in the journalism of the Tribunes. Find a full list here.
