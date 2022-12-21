Politics
India is massing its ARMY on its disputed border with China after clashes with Xi Jinping’s forces
Crisis on top of the world: India is massing its army on the disputed Himalayan border with China after clashes with Xi Jinping’s forces in the region spark fears of war between nuclear superpowers
- India moves thousands of troops to disputed border with China
- Earlier this month there were clashes between troops from both countries
- India’s foreign minister said he would ‘counter’ attempts to change border
India began massing troops along its disputed border with China after a clash between soldiers from the two nuclear-armed superpowers earlier this month.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar said an unprecedented number of troops would be deployed along the 2,100-mile border with China.
Less than two weeks ago, an “encroachment” by Chinese soldiers raised fears of war by sparking a skirmish with Indian troops.
The new Dec. 9 incident, which followed recent joint US-India military exercises near the border, resulted in “minor injuries to (a) few personnel from both sides”, a source said.
India began rounding up thousands of troops along its disputed border with China after a skirmish between forces this month (pictured: a clash between forces in 2021)
Map shows disputed border and locations of clashes between India and China
Relations have been at an all-time low between the two nations since a clash left 20 Indian soldiers and at least four Chinese soldiers dead at their high-altitude border in June 2020.
“Today we have an Indian army deployment to the Chinese border which we have never had. This is done in order to counter the Chinese deployment, which has been massively scaled up since 2020,’ Jaishankar said on Monday. in Delhi.
India said the encounter began due to “encroaching” Chinese troops, while China’s foreign ministry said the situation on the border was “generally stable”, the BBC reported.
The dispute occurs along a 2,100 mile long de facto border called the Line of Actual Control.
Indian Foreign Minister Subrahmanyam Jaishankar (pictured) said an unprecedented number of troops were deployed along the 2,100-mile border with China
A view of the road leading to the Line of Actual Control, at the Indo-China border at Tawang in the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh
Indian and Chinese soldiers come face to face and sometimes end up fighting – but hand to hand or with sticks and stones.
The latest skirmish occurred on the disputed Himalayan border and followed recent joint US-Indian military exercises near the border.
Chinese soldiers approached the area near the Line of Actual Control, where it had been agreed neither side would patrol, sources said.
The move was “strongly and resolutely contested by the (Indian) troops”, a source said.
After the skirmish, both sides “immediately disengaged from the area”.
An Indian commander then held a meeting with a Chinese counterpart “to discuss the matter in accordance with structured mechanisms aimed at restoring peace and tranquility.”
The incident happened in the Tawang area of the northeastern Indian state of Arunachal Pradesh, claimed by China. Beijing refers to the region as Southern Tibet.
