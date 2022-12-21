Hot topic of India’s G20 Presidency in Chinese media. But Beijing won’t discuss LAC at summit

AAs India assumes the G20 presidency, Chinese state media have begun discussing what that means. Unlike Indonesia, which chaired until recently, discussion of India’s presidency centers on Beijing’s strategic competition with New Delhi.

Chinese state media commentary suggests that Beijing wants to prevent the border dispute from being discussed at next year’s G20 summit and prevent India’s ascension to the UN Security Council.

Former deputy national security adviser Pankaj Saran had recentlysaidthat dealing with China will be a challenge during India’s G20 Presidency. Saranscommentswere noticed by Chinese state media.

China on India’s G20 Presidency

Chinese views on India’s G20 presidency range from seeking cooperation with New Delhi to emphasizing that India has ambitions to reshape the international order.

Chinese state media and social media commentary does not just focus on India’s assumption of the G20 presidency. They also reminded the Chinese people that India will become a member of the Security Council from December 1.

India will chair the G20 and Security Council from December, calling on the Security Council to open veto power to all members, saidPhoenix Televisionin a Weibo post.

The Chinese comment suggests that the G20 presidency could help propel India into the great power club and put the nation on track to join the coveted UN Security Council as a permanent member.

But Chinese experts are trying to downplay India’s ability to become a model developmental state. According to studies, India’s development model does not match the rhetoric.

Some Westerners believe that India’s hosting of major international conferences such as the G20 means it will be competing with China for leadership in the developing world. Indians also believe that their development model is different from American, Western and Chinese development models, which is more suitable for the majority of developing countries, so they want to act as a mentor for developing countries. China also welcomes this, because after all, for the majority of developing countries, there is an additional choice. Moreover, for the leaders and people of developing countries, they are more concerned with what the great powers are really doing and what they can contribute to their development, while paying attention to the beautiful and inspiring rhetoric of some great powers powerswroteLiu Zongyi.

Liu was referring to thethinkingwithin the Chinese leadership that its Belt and Road Initiative is the ideal development solution for Asian countries and that India cannot match Beijing’s development model.

The expert commentary on India’s G20 Presidency highlighted the competitive nature of Beijing-Delhi relations.

After taking over the presidency of the G20, India has made no secret of its ambition to reshape the international order. This is not only based on its economic power, population size, religious cohesion, but also its longstanding hatred of Western plunder,wrotea Weibo commentator on international affairs.

But some commentators believe Beijing has a card to play if New Delhi is to project its ambitions to make an impact with its G20 presidency.

Second, India is the chair of G20 next year, which means next year’s G20 summit will be held in India, and all countries know that a G20 summit without China’s participation cannot be considered a success. For this reason, India hopes that relations between the two countries will heat up and pave the way for Chinese leaders’ participation in next year’s G20 summit. Because if China does not participate, many subjects simply cannot be discussed. India’s second major neighbors are not present, it is inevitable that the international community will also question its influence,wroteDingqing Focus, a new media account affiliated withNational Defense Time.

Chinese state media believe that India’s vision of seeking global consensus in the current geopolitical climate will be a daunting task.

With the Russian-Ukrainian conflict and the Sino-American rivalry, finding a global consensus by India in the current context will be a daunting task. The deteriorating global macroeconomic environment, including rising unemployment, rising cost of living, and food and fuel crises, have exacerbated the difficulties and challenges of India’s G20 Presidency. The prospects for international cooperation become more complex as countries focus on solving domestic problems,saida report ofworld timesin Chinese.

Where the views align

We cannot say that all views on India’s G20 Presidency are hostile to New Delhi. Beijing shares New Delhi’s view that the G20 is more representative of the international community than just the exclusive group of G7 countries.

With emerging economies like China, India and Indonesia, the G20 as a larger and more representative group that the G7 musters more strength and carries more hope for the world to come together, especially more than G7 role in global economic management slowly receding, op-edin saysChina Daily.

While there are some points of convergence, Chinese state media have suggested that New Delhi should refrain from discussing the border dispute at the G20, as some politicians have demanded.voicein India.

Indian politicians should be aware that the G20 is not an appropriate platform to discuss Sino-Indian border disputes. If India sees itself as a great power, it should get used to the many differences it has with China, and should try to manage these differences properly,wroteHu Weijia, journalist atworld times.

Beijing could seek a market for its participation by asking New Delhi not to discuss the border dispute.

India can use the G20 presidency to promote its ambitions as a power rooted in contemporary great power relations. A successful conclusion of the G20 presidency could further elevate India’s international stature and become the springboard for a permanent seat on the UN Security Council, something Beijing vehemently opposes.

The Russian-Ukrainian war was at the center of discussions at the G20 summit in Bali, and the G20 presidency should be an opportunity to tackle complex subjects, including Beijing’s belligerent actions on the line of effective control. If India misses this opportunity, New Delhi may not achieve its vision of sitting on the UN Security Council as a state with veto power.

The author is a freelance columnist and journalist. He was previously a Chinese media reporter at the BBC World Service. He tweets @aadilbrar. Views are personal.

