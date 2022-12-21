Trump tax return verified by IRS audit, report says





Only one of Donald Trump’s annual federal tax returns began being audited by the IRS when he was president, though the agency has a policy dating back to 1977 of conducting mandatory tax audits of sitting presidents, a a House committee said in a new report Tuesday night. .

And that the IRS audit of Trump’s 2016 tax return had not been completed by the time he left office in January 2021, according to the Ways and Means Committee report.

And neither of the two Trump-related business entities that the IRS told the committee were part of the mandatory review program have been singled out for an audit in five of the six years covered by an investigation, according to the report.

And in that sixth year, 2017, there was no evidence that entity tax returns were flagged for audit, the report said.

“Clearly, the mandatory audit program was dormant, at best, under the previous administration,” the report said.

The report was released shortly after the Democratic-led panel voted along party lines to allow redacted copies of Trump’s federal tax returns and those of eight related business entities to be released in the coming days.

These returns were obtained from the IRS after Trump lost a three-year legal battle, which ended with the Supreme Court ruling against him, in an effort to block the committee from obtaining the records.

Rep. Richard Neal, D-Mass., chairman of the Ways and Means Committee, in a statement with the report, said, “We expected the IRS to expand the mandatory audit program to take into account the complex nature of the former president’s financial situation, yet found no evidence of this.”

“This is a major failure of the IRS under the previous administration, and certainly not what we were hoping to find,” Neal said.

The report found that when Trump was in the White House, the IRS failed to designate Trump’s 2015 tax return for mandatory audit when he ran for president and then again for returns filed for 2017, 2018, 2019 and 2020. tax years.

“The former president’s personal tax returns filed in 2018, 2019 and 2020 were not selected for review until after he left office and only the 2016 tax return was subject to mandatory review” , says the report.

And, “Notably, the IRS sent a letter to the former president advising him that his 2015 tax year return was selected for review on April 3, 2019, the date the president sent the request. initial to the IRS to obtain the former president’s return information and corresponding tax return.”

The Ways and Means Committee report recommended that there be a legal requirement that a president’s tax returns be audited by the IRS annually, “with the disclosure of certain audit information and related statements in timely”.

“Such a legal requirement would ensure the integrity of the IRS, allow IRS employees to fully audit all matters, and restore confidence in the federal tax system,” the report said.

House Speaker Nancy Pelosi, D-California, said in a statement late Tuesday night that the House “will act quickly to advance Speaker Richard Neal’s legislation requiring the Internal Revenue Service to conduct an annual financial audit. Of the president”.

Trump refused for years to voluntarily release his statements to the public, saying they were audited by the Internal Revenue Service.

The tax agency in 1977 adopted an internal policy that supposedly requires mandatory audits of sitting presidents and vice presidents.

But the report says that since then “Congress has learned nothing about how this program works.”

“Until recently, the Committee was uncertain whether the IRS was conducting these mandatory reviews and, if so, whether they were policy-compliant, thorough, and fair,” the report said.

