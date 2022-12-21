Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace is a UNESCO heritage site | India News





NEW DELHI: The Archaeological Survey of India on Tuesday announced three new cultural sites in India, including the iconic Sun Temple in Modhera, the historic town of Vadnagar in Gujarat – the birthplace of Prime Minister Modi – and the stone carvings Rock-cut reliefs of Unakoti in Tripura, have been added to the tentative list of Unesco World Heritage Sites.

The UNESCO Heritage List is an inventory of properties that each State Party, in this case India, intends to consider listing. Although the addition of a site to the Tentative List is a necessary prerequisite for any cultural, natural or mixed heritage site to be inscribed on the UNESCO World Heritage List, its inscription on the Tentative List does not guarantee not that it will be included in the list.

Union Minister of Culture G Kishan Reddy commended ASI for constantly identifying more monuments and places for the World Heritage List.

With this, India now has 52 sites on the Unesco Tentative List that capture the diversity of India’s cultural and natural richness. Last year, India proposed adding six sites to the list. These include the Satpura Tiger Reserve, emblematic riverside of the historic city of Varanasi, megalithic site of Hire Benkal Maratha military architecture in Maharashtra, Bhedaghat-Lametaghat in Narmada-Jabalpur valley and temples of Kanchipuram .

Reddy said Vadnagar Municipality is a multi-tiered historical city, with a history dating back to almost the 8th century BCE. “The city still retains a large number of historic buildings which are mainly religious and residential in nature,” he added.

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://timesofindia.indiatimes.com/city/delhi/modis-birthplace-makes-unesco-heritage-1st-cut/articleshow/96380618.cms The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos