Boris Johnson’s brother quits at Binance





Lord Johnson of Marylebonealso call John Johnsonwould have quit his job at Binance. The brother of Boris Johnson, former Prime Minister of the United Kingdom, announced that he had left the ship after the start of the storm which agitated the number one exchange platform. Leaving the Binance ship before a possible storm Bitfinitydaughter company of Binance, would have been created in March 2022 following the advice of John Johnson. The company aims to convert fiat currencies (dollars, pounds sterling) into cryptocurrencies. Johnson reportedly held a position on the company’s advisory board for the past six months. But after the FTX scandal, you have to be careful. And if Binance is trying to show its credentials after having sprinkled the fire with a little oil, the few turmoil of the last few days would have forced the brother of the former Prime Minister quitter its functions. Because the withdrawal of the Mazars cabinet made noise. In effect, the audit firm withdrew from the files lis to the cryptocurrency exchange platforms of which Binance was a part. The general feeling passed very quickly from trust mistrust vis–vis the exchange, which would have prompted Jo Johnson to resign, fearing a possible second case FTX. >> Safety is the basis! To keep your cryptos close to you, trust Ledger (commercial link) < Time, hard work and goodwill As the saying goes: Do not sell the bear skin until you have killed it . And nothing at the moment suggests that Binance is in the same situation as its former competitor. On the contrary, CZ would tend to do his best to prove that customer funds are well l and safe. But the fall of the number two exchanges has done a lot of damage to the ecosystem. And it is not surprising to see sudden departures appear when the turbulence is unfortunately present.

Lord Johnsonformer Minister of Universities, had joined the board alongside Lord Vaizeyformer Minister of Digital, when Binance announced its desire to strengthen its legitimacy with UK regulators. Many items of concern about the transparency of the company had led to the creation of Bitfinity in order to be able to move forward hand in hand with the FCA (Financial Conduct Authority). The trust vis–vis exchange platforms has been horned, whether from the general public, institutions or politicians. It will take weeks, and a lot of work on the part of the platforms, for the relationship to be healthy and constructive again. In crypto, do not save caution! So, to keep your crypto assets safe, the best solution is still a personal hardware wallet. At Ledgerthere is something for all profiles and all cryptos. Do not wait to put your capital in safety (commercial link)!

