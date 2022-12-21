Politics
Hontiveros wants Marcos to echo SONA’s promise to China’s Xi Jinping
President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is expected to echo his promise in his first State of the Nation address that the Philippines will not give up one square inch of its territory during his upcoming state visit to China in early next year, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday.
“I would like President Marcos to clarify to President Xi Jinping what he pledged during his SONA: not to cede one square centimeter of Philippine territory,” Hontiveros said.
“I expect nothing less than a firm assertion of our sovereign and legal rights in the Western Philippine Sea. Anything to be discussed must be in the context of China’s relentless incursions into our territories; therefore, any eventual agreement or commitment must be based on China’s recognition of the Philippines’ rightful ownership of the WPS,” she added.
While the Philippines should continue to assert its rights to its territories, she said the government should simultaneously strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation with China.
“However, the government must always be reminded that the economic gains from our relationship with China should not replace our duty to protect our sovereignty and defend our national interests,” she said.
On possible joint exploration with China in the WPS, Hontiveros said China should first recognize and respect the 2016 Hague decision.
“Only then can the two parties begin to honestly and truthfully discuss joint exploration,” she said.
The lawmaker recalled that even under the previous administration, she called on former President Rodrigo Duterte to stand up to China, push back against the gradual degradation of our sovereignty and resist tactics that threaten peace and stability in the region.
She said she was delighted that members of the 19th Congress unanimously backed a Senate resolution that “condemns the continued intimidation, threats and harassment” of Chinese ships towards Filipino personnel.
Last week, Senator Francis Tolentino gave a privileged speech and showed footage of an incident near Pag-asa Island in November in which the Chinese Coast Guard could be seen taking suspected rocket debris recovered by Philippine Navy personnel.
His privilege speech prompted other lawmakers to show their anger over alleged bullying within the WPS.
The chamber eventually passed an unnumbered resolution expressing the chamber’s “disgust” at the repeated incidents in the WPS with Chinese coast guard personnel.
Hontiveros then asked Marcos to study and understand the Senate’s resolution to “take an inflexible stand, as it should be, for the good of our country and the Filipino people.”
On Tuesday, Tolentino said Marcos should continue diplomatic pressure during his upcoming state visit to China amid reports of Chinese ships invading the WPS.
Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III also called on the Marcos administration to raise incidents between Chinese and Filipino nationals in the WPS during his state visit.
Marcos is scheduled to visit China from January 3 to 5 or 6, 2023 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.
Last month, Marcos met the Chinese president on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, which the chief executive described as more of getting to know each other even as they spoke “a little “Regional issues.
During the meeting, Xi reportedly said the two sides should stick to “friendly consultation” when dealing with issues regarding the South China Sea.—AOL, GMA Integrated News
|
Sources
2/ https://www.gmanetwork.com/news/topstories/nation/855094/hontiveros-wants-marcos-to-echo-sona-promise-to-china-s-xi-jinping/story/
The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article
What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online
LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos
to request, modification Contact us at Here or [email protected]
Recent Posts
- Hontiveros wants Marcos to echo SONA’s promise to China’s Xi Jinping
- Britain should spend more time on Iran
- US Postal Service pledges to buy 100% electric trucks by 2026
- Advice for leaders: Oxygenate innovation
- Boris Johnson’s brother quits at Binance
- Actor Hwang Jung Min Caught Hyun Bin Asking When He Started Dating Son Ye Jin
- Raiders open Hawk Classic with loss to Saint Josephs
- ‘Bella Hadid Blonde’ is set to be TikTok’s biggest hair trend
- Former Prime Minister Pak Imran Khan’s Alleged ‘Sex Call’ With Anonymous Woman Goes Viral, PTI Calls It Fake
- Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s birthplace is a UNESCO heritage site | India News
- Samantha Ruth Prabhu withdraws from Bollywood projects after being diagnosed with myositis? Actor’s rep says THIS
- Insurtech: the latest industry innovations and improvements