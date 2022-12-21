Hontiveros wants Marcos to echo SONA’s promise to China’s Xi Jinping

President Ferdinand “Bongbong” Marcos Jr. is expected to echo his promise in his first State of the Nation address that the Philippines will not give up one square inch of its territory during his upcoming state visit to China in early next year, Senator Risa Hontiveros said Wednesday.

“I would like President Marcos to clarify to President Xi Jinping what he pledged during his SONA: not to cede one square centimeter of Philippine territory,” Hontiveros said.

“I expect nothing less than a firm assertion of our sovereign and legal rights in the Western Philippine Sea. Anything to be discussed must be in the context of China’s relentless incursions into our territories; therefore, any eventual agreement or commitment must be based on China’s recognition of the Philippines’ rightful ownership of the WPS,” she added.

While the Philippines should continue to assert its rights to its territories, she said the government should simultaneously strengthen bilateral economic and trade cooperation with China.

“However, the government must always be reminded that the economic gains from our relationship with China should not replace our duty to protect our sovereignty and defend our national interests,” she said.

On possible joint exploration with China in the WPS, Hontiveros said China should first recognize and respect the 2016 Hague decision.

“Only then can the two parties begin to honestly and truthfully discuss joint exploration,” she said.

The lawmaker recalled that even under the previous administration, she called on former President Rodrigo Duterte to stand up to China, push back against the gradual degradation of our sovereignty and resist tactics that threaten peace and stability in the region.

She said she was delighted that members of the 19th Congress unanimously backed a Senate resolution that “condemns the continued intimidation, threats and harassment” of Chinese ships towards Filipino personnel.

Last week, Senator Francis Tolentino gave a privileged speech and showed footage of an incident near Pag-asa Island in November in which the Chinese Coast Guard could be seen taking suspected rocket debris recovered by Philippine Navy personnel.

His privilege speech prompted other lawmakers to show their anger over alleged bullying within the WPS.

The chamber eventually passed an unnumbered resolution expressing the chamber’s “disgust” at the repeated incidents in the WPS with Chinese coast guard personnel.

Hontiveros then asked Marcos to study and understand the Senate’s resolution to “take an inflexible stand, as it should be, for the good of our country and the Filipino people.”

On Tuesday, Tolentino said Marcos should continue diplomatic pressure during his upcoming state visit to China amid reports of Chinese ships invading the WPS.

Senate Minority Leader Aquilino “Koko” Pimentel III also called on the Marcos administration to raise incidents between Chinese and Filipino nationals in the WPS during his state visit.

Marcos is scheduled to visit China from January 3 to 5 or 6, 2023 at the invitation of Chinese President Xi Jinping.

Last month, Marcos met the Chinese president on the sidelines of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation (APEC) summit in Bangkok, which the chief executive described as more of getting to know each other even as they spoke “a little “Regional issues.

During the meeting, Xi reportedly said the two sides should stick to “friendly consultation” when dealing with issues regarding the South China Sea.—AOL, GMA Integrated News