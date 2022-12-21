Different portraits of President SBY’s wedding and Joko Widodo’s children, who is the most luxurious?





wedding time president’s son As we know, he always managed to catch the attention of Indonesian people. Of course, many parties expect the celebration of a head of state to be colored with various beautiful and luxurious things. Some time ago, the marriage of President Joko Widodo’s youngest child, namely Kaesang Pangarep and Erina Gudono, also caught the public’s attention. Not only President Jokowi of course it turns out SBY once married his two sons while still serving as the leader of this country. Read also :Rain with light potential to wash Semarang and surrounding areas Of course, at that time, few people pointed out the place of marriage of the two sons of SBY. So what kind of splendor and the luxury of the president’s child wedding this? For more details, see luxury pageant where the wedding of the president’s child takes place which we have summarized from the following Matamata.com page. 1. Cipanas Presidential Palace SBY’s second son also celebrated his marriage when his father was still president. Edhie Baskoro Yudhoyono married Siti Ruby Aliya Rajasa on November 24, 2011. The series of Ibas weddings were enlivened by the performance of Palembang customs at the Presidential Palace of Cipanas. Two days after the marriage contract, the couple held a reception with Java Customs at the Jakarta Convention Center, Senayan Jakarta. Read also :Roman Baswedan Sindir Luhut: Corruption eradication considered unimportant? 2. Bogor Palace In Indonesian history, it turns out that only Agus Harimurti Yudhoyono (AHY) performed his marriage at Bogor Palace. When he married Annisa Pohan on July 8, 2005, he was still in the military. It’s no surprise that SBY’s eldest son’s wedding was opened with the “Sword of Pora” event. Meanwhile, the Presidential Palace in Bogor is known to have an area of ​​over 28 hectares. Of course, you can imagine how lively the wedding ceremony was. 3. Graha Saba Buana Building Jokowi’s two children, Gibran Rakabuming Raka and Kahiyang Ayu both chose the Graha Saba Buana building as their wedding venue. Even though they are the president’s son, the two chose to have a simple marriage. Graha Saba Buana itself is known to be a building owned by the Jokowi family. This building, which has an old colonial style design, can accommodate more than two thousand guests, you know. In addition to not having to pay for the rental of the building, Kahiyang and Bobby’s wedding used Gibran’s catering services. Wow, can minimize the wedding cost, nih. 4. Great Hall Royal Ambarrukmo Unlike his two older brothers, Kaesang Pangarep chose the Royal Ambarrukmo Grand Hall, located in the area of ​​the Royal Ambarrukmo hotel, as the venue for his wedding. Jokowi’s youngest child officially married Erina Gudono on December 10, 2022 yesterday. The hotel, which was originally called Pesanggrahan Ambarukmo, was apparently used as an entertainment venue for Yogyakarta palace guests, you know. Well it’s a luxury contest where the president’s son got married Jokowi and SBY, which do you think is the most luxurious?

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://mamagini.suara.com/read/2022/12/21/081812/beda-potret-pernikahan-anak-presiden-sby-dan-joko-widodo-siapa-yang-paling-mewah The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos