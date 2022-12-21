“The United States must hold Erdogan accountable for his behavior”

U.S. Senate Foreign Relations Committee Chairman Bob Menendez (DN.J.) on Monday urged the U.S. government and the international community to hold Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan accountable for continued violations of international law and violations of human rights. human rights, among others, while addressing the US Senate. He particularly condemned Erdogan’s missile strike threat on Athens, Greece.

“I rise today to condemn the recent actions of the Turkish President which are not only disturbing, they are totally unacceptable,” he added.

Menendez said, pointing out that Turkey was threatening a NATO ally, while lamenting the Turkish president’s record on democratic freedoms in his country.

“A few days ago, in front of a town hall in northern Turkey, President Erdogan threatened to fire a missile on Athens.

Greece is afraid of our missile. They say the Typhoon missile will hit Athens. And then he spoke directly to the Greek people and said: This will happen unless you stay calm.

This is a member of NATO who directly threatens to target Athens, a city of three million civilians. According to the United Nations, an intentional attack against civilians is a war crime,” the US senator said.

Menendez said that Erdogan for years pursued repressive and undemocratic policies at home and abroad, while commenting that “as violent as Erdogan’s tenure has been at home, his foreign policy has been absolutely horrendous. “.

He pointed to Erdogan’s relationship with the Russian and Iranian leaders, saying it was because “he shares their worldview.”

The senator also demanded that Erdogan “end all overflights of Greece and withdraw every last Turkish soldier from Cyprus”, while adding that “given all this recent behavior, the United States should not put F-16 fighter jets in the hands of President Erdogan”. .

“That is why, as chairman of the Senate Foreign Relations Committee, I will not approve any F-16s for Turkey until it stops its campaign of aggression throughout the region,” he said. continued President Menendez. “To my colleagues here in the Senate, I will end by saying – do not be afraid to defend American values ​​in the face of Erdogan’s aggression. To the international community – do not hesitate to hold Turkey responsible for the violation of the International Law To the citizens living in the shadow of the Erdogans Typhoon missiles, remember that the United States stands with you.

And to those in Turkey who still hope for a free and democratic future, don’t give up. One day soon, thanks to your bravery, peace and prosperity will return to your homeland.”

He also noted Erdogan’s threat to land Turkish forces in Greece “suddenly one night and his repeated challenges to Greek sovereignty that he “seems to be increasing his illegal and autocratic behavior in the run-up to elections in Turkey this year. next”.

According to Menendez, however, these actions “fit a pattern of Turkish claims to what is Greek territory” and were not limited to recent threats to the capital of a NATO ally.

He also pointed to the Turkish President’s actions in Cyprus and his attempts to increase Turkiye’s military presence on the island, or to illegally reopen Varosha, while saying that Erdogan is “looking into the illegal annexation of parts of Cyprus. Ukraine by Putin and take note of it”.

“But one thing is clear – the United States must take the actions of the Turkish president seriously. Those who just say oh, well, he’s doing a lot of bluster – they’re doing it in danger. They said Putin was bluster and that we have a war on the We must hold Erdogan accountable for his behavior when he violates international laws, challenges democratic norms or allows his forces to commit human rights abuses,” Menendez said.