Jokowi predicts state budget deficit of just 2.49% until book close for 2022





JAKARTA, DDTCNews – President Joko Widodo (Jokowi) estimates that the achievement of the 2022 state budget deficit will be only 2.49% of gross domestic product (GDP) when the books are closed. Jokowi said the government is trying to manage the state budget properly so that the state budget deficit can be reduced. In a pandemic situation, he said, the deficit could also continue to be reduced to restore the health of the state budget.

“If anyone asks again sir, by what number will our deficit decrease in 2022? Our last estimate was 2.49%, it dropped drastically during the pandemic,” he said. declared, Wednesday (21/12/2022). Also Read: Formal Non-Employee Taxpayer Compliance Begins to Improve By Presidential Regulation (Perpres) No. 98/2022, the state budget deficit for 2022, originally designed to be 868,000 billion rupees or 4.85% of GDP, has been reduced to 840,200 billion rupees or 4.5% of GDP. As of December 14, 2022, the government recorded a state budget deficit of IDR 237.7 trillion, equivalent to 1.22% of GDP. The deficit occurred because the realization of state revenue was recorded at Rp. 2,479 trillion and the state expenditure was Rp. 2,717.6 trillion. State revenue increased by 37%. This figure was mainly supported by tax revenue worth IDR 1,927.4 trillion. Of this amount, tax revenue contributed IDR 1,634.36 trillion and customs and excise revenue reached IDR 293.1 trillion. Also read: Set target for sugary drink excise filings in 2023, says DJBC At the same time, the realization of State Non-Tax Revenue (PNBP) reached IDR 551.1 trillion. Regarding expenditure, the achievement reached IDR 2,717.6 trillion, comprising central government expenditure of IDR 1,967.9 trillion and transfer expenditure to the regions of IDR 749.7 trillion . With the performance of the State Budget, the achievement of budget financing was recorded at IDR 469.8 trillion, which is a contraction of 29%. “It’s the efforts we’re making to get our macro economy to improve in terms of the numbers,” Jokowi said. (rigs) Read also: Even if they are exempt from VAT, the delivery of staples is controlled by the General Directorate of Taxes

