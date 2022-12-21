E. Jean Carroll filed on Donald Trump’s rape of her





Advice columnist E. Jean Carroll has revealed details of when Donald Trump allegedly raped her in a dressing room in the 1990s, saying in a pretrial deposition that it initially left her so stunned that she didn’t didn’t know what to say.

“I was so shocked I didn’t speak. What I did was I laughed,” said Carroll, 79, describing how her disbelief left her at a loss for words .

Carroll first publicly accused Trump in 2019, alleging in his book, Why Do We Need Men? A modest proposition, that he had raped her in a dressing room at Bergdorf Goodman in 1995 or 1996. The allegations first became public when an excerpt from the book was published on The Cut.

Trump not only denied Carroll’s allegations, but claimed he had “never met this person in my life” and suggested she was lying to boost sales of her book. He claimed she was also lying about being sexually assaulted by Les Moonves, the disgraced former CEO of CBS who was accused of sexual misconduct by more than a dozen women, and insinuated that she wasn’t attractive enough for the incident to happen, saying in an interview with Hill “shes not my type.”

Carroll is suing Trump for defamation in federal court in Manhattan, arguing that he “tarnished his integrity, honesty and dignity” by denying the allegations, the lawsuit says. She filed an additional lawsuit in November, suing Trump for the alleged assault under New York’s Adult Survivors Act.

It was filed by Trump attorney Alina Habba in October, and her legal team released part of the transcript on Tuesday. Trump was also deposed in October, but that transcript has not been made public.

In her deposition, Carroll said she met Trump that day as she left the Manhattan department store and he entered. He recognized her, she said, and asked her for help choosing a gift for an unnamed woman.

“He said, ‘Hey, you’re that counselor,’ Carroll said. ‘And then he said, ‘Come help me buy a present.'”

She said she was “delighted” to help Trump, whom she considered a “real estate magnate” and a prominent figure on the “New York scene”, and saw the task as her “duty” as a as an advice columnist.

Both handbags and hats read at Carroll’s suggestion, she said, but Trump was not interested. He then asked her age, she said, and she told him she was 52.

“He said, ‘You’re so old,'” she recalled Trump, then 49 or 50, in response. She couldn’t remember how she responded, “but I hope it was something naughty,” she said.

Then Trump reportedly suggested they look at the lingerie section. The two took the escalator several floors to get there and found the floor empty of anyone but themselves.

Trump picked up a lace bodysuit, Carroll said, and told her to try it on. “‘You put it on, it’s your color,'” she said as she replied, initially thinking they were joking.

“He took my arm and he said, ‘Let’s put this on,’ and I started laughing because I was like, ‘This is hilarious, I’m going to make him put it over his pants,'” said Carroll. . “That’s my plan. And then after I get it put over his pants, I’m going to have a story that I can tell my friends over dinner.”

Trump waved her into the locker room, she said, then slammed the door, “thrown” on her and “immediately pushed me against the wall so hard I bumped into myself. the head”.

Carroll was so shocked she could only laugh, a reaction she explained was that she was “trying to get back the camaraderie we had” and “trying to reduce any eroticism” from the interaction.

That’s when the seriousness of the situation dawned on Carroll, she said, realizing she was being attacked by a man she estimated to be 100 pounds heavier than her. Asked about Trump’s behavior at the time, Carroll described it simply as “intention.”

“Now I realize that…it’s a battle, and he pulled my pantyhose down,” Carroll said, saying she then “felt his fingers digging into my vagina.”

“At one point I remember saying, it’s Donald Trump, what’s going on?” she said. “And then I felt his penis inside me.”

The whole incident was “very brief,” Carroll said, as she quickly managed to push him away and escape.

It was more than 20 years after the alleged incident that Carroll first spoke about it publicly, a choice she says came from knowing how victims of sexual assault are often treated.

“Women who have been raped are considered less in this society, are considered spoiled property, are considered rather stupid to allow themselves to be attacked,” she said. “I mean, even you have to say, ‘Did you scream?'”

Since that day, Carroll said she hasn’t had sex, which she says could be due to “what happened at Bergdorf’s.” It was like “the light went out” from her, she said.

“At New York, [if] there is a taxi and if the light is on, it means he is available, he wants to meet people,” she said. “I didn’t have that. My light was gone.”

Trump’s defamation of her has “totally affected” her life, she said. Months after making her allegations, she lost her job at Elle magazine, where she had written a monthly column for 26 years. The magazine claimed it was a “business decision and had nothing to do with politics”, but offered no further explanation.

“I am considered an untrustworthy woman, now considered a woman who cannot be trusted,” Carroll said in her deposition. “I’m considered a woman who is dumb and dumb enough that what happened to her happened to her.”

Sources 1/ https://Google.com/ 2/ https://www.buzzfeednews.com/article/juliareinstein/e-jean-carroll-trump-rape-deposition The mention sources can contact us to remove/changing this article

What Are The Main Benefits Of Comparing Car Insurance Quotes Online

LOS ANGELES, CA / ACCESSWIRE / June 24, 2020, / Compare-autoinsurance.Org has launched a new blog post that presents the main benefits of comparing multiple car insurance quotes. For more info and free online quotes, please visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/the-advantages-of-comparing-prices-with-car-insurance-quotes-online/ The modern society has numerous technological advantages. One important advantage is the speed at which information is sent and received. With the help of the internet, the shopping habits of many persons have drastically changed. The car insurance industry hasn't remained untouched by these changes. On the internet, drivers can compare insurance prices and find out which sellers have the best offers. View photos The advantages of comparing online car insurance quotes are the following: Online quotes can be obtained from anywhere and at any time. Unlike physical insurance agencies, websites don't have a specific schedule and they are available at any time. Drivers that have busy working schedules, can compare quotes from anywhere and at any time, even at midnight. Multiple choices. Almost all insurance providers, no matter if they are well-known brands or just local insurers, have an online presence. Online quotes will allow policyholders the chance to discover multiple insurance companies and check their prices. Drivers are no longer required to get quotes from just a few known insurance companies. Also, local and regional insurers can provide lower insurance rates for the same services. Accurate insurance estimates. Online quotes can only be accurate if the customers provide accurate and real info about their car models and driving history. Lying about past driving incidents can make the price estimates to be lower, but when dealing with an insurance company lying to them is useless. Usually, insurance companies will do research about a potential customer before granting him coverage. Online quotes can be sorted easily. Although drivers are recommended to not choose a policy just based on its price, drivers can easily sort quotes by insurance price. Using brokerage websites will allow drivers to get quotes from multiple insurers, thus making the comparison faster and easier. For additional info, money-saving tips, and free car insurance quotes, visit https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ Compare-autoinsurance.Org is an online provider of life, home, health, and auto insurance quotes. This website is unique because it does not simply stick to one kind of insurance provider, but brings the clients the best deals from many different online insurance carriers. In this way, clients have access to offers from multiple carriers all in one place: this website. On this site, customers have access to quotes for insurance plans from various agencies, such as local or nationwide agencies, brand names insurance companies, etc. "Online quotes can easily help drivers obtain better car insurance deals. All they have to do is to complete an online form with accurate and real info, then compare prices", said Russell Rabichev, Marketing Director of Internet Marketing Company. CONTACT: Company Name: Internet Marketing CompanyPerson for contact Name: Gurgu CPhone Number: (818) 359-3898Email: [email protected]: https://compare-autoinsurance.Org/ SOURCE: Compare-autoinsurance.Org View source version on accesswire.Com:https://www.Accesswire.Com/595055/What-Are-The-Main-Benefits-Of-Comparing-Car-Insurance-Quotes-Online View photos