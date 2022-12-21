Boris Johnson’s zest and charisma could help Tories tackle coalition from hell | Politics | News





Rees-Mogg served as a cabinet minister under former Prime Minister Boris Johnson and has been a strong supporter of his former boss. Speaking to the GB News host about Johnson’s departure as Prime Minister, the Tory backbencher hailed Mr Johnson as one of the three ‘most charismatic leaders’ of the post -war.

He said: “If you look at the three most charismatic post-war leaders, Margret Thatcher, Tony Blair and Boris Johnson and they are all beheaded by their own parties, and it’s very hard to understand why.” He called the decision to impeach Mr Johnson “eccentric”, but remained adamant that the former Prime Minister’s political career is still alive and well. In a rare Commons comment, Sunak told the public about some of his arguments with Mr Johnson which led to his resignation as Chancellor. Speaking to the House of Commons Liaison Committee on Tuesday, he said: ‘I specifically made the point on inflation and interest rate risk at a time when a lot of people were telling me that I could count on forever low interest rates and that the loans were good, and we could spend what we wanted.

Sunak repeatedly positioned himself as the guarantor of bad news while other political figures were content to tell the public “fairy tales” in order to garner support. Despite this stance and the air of disgrace that surrounded Johnson’s removal from Downing Street, Mr Johnson remains a popular figure in the Conservative party. The former business secretary told Mr Wootton that Boris ‘remains one of the greatest figures in British politics’. READ MORE: ‘We have regained control of our waters with £280m opportunities’

The show host also noted that under Rishi Sunak the polls did not improve for the Conservative Party, although this was denied by Jacob Rees Mogg. However, the backbench MP noted that despite Sunak’s lack of popularity, ‘he surpasses Sir Keir in economic competence, which is an important test’. He conceded to Mr Wootton that ‘you’re absolutely right, Boris has that extra zest and charisma’. Amid concerns over what Rees Mogg called a ‘dirty coalition’ of parties that were not elected through the first-past-the-post system, the Tory minister warned it would be ‘very bad for the country’.

