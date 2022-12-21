Trump’s Guilt – The New York Times





Donald Trump knowingly led a dangerous conspiracy to nullify the 2020 election and should be held criminally responsible for the violent attack on the Capitol on January 6, 2021. It was the damning final word in a landmark congressional investigation that concluded its work yesterday.

Stunning as it is, the conclusion was perhaps somewhat expected, especially for Americans who watched former Trump aides and others testify in explosive hearings last summer. But the committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack has come up with something definitive at a time when Trump and his allies continue to perpetuate lies about the 2020 election and its aftermath. He delivered an exhaustive account, based on Trump’s own words and the testimony of his advisers, of just how much a sitting president has trampled on American democracy.

The central cause on Jan. 6 was one man, former President Donald Trump, whom many others followed, the committee wrote in a lengthy summary of its findings, ahead of the release of a final report later this week. None of the events of January 6 would have happened without him.

The committee, made up of seven Democrats and two Republicans, was so convinced of Trump’s guilt that it took an unprecedented step at its last meeting yesterday: its members voted to refer their findings to the Justice Department and urge officials to criminally prosecute Trump and several associates.

The case against Trump

Nearly 18 months ago, when the House first created a special committee to investigate Jan. 6, lawmakers gave the panel a broad mandate to examine all facts, circumstances and causes of the attacks. Yet, from the outset, there was little doubt about his most important task: determining Trump’s level of accountability.

To find out, investigators interviewed more than 1,000 witnesses and reviewed text messages, memos and other documents from Trump’s orbit. Almost all of the committees’ major findings centered on Trump and the multi-part conspiracy he said he led. Among their main discoveries:

Beginning on election night, Trump deliberately aired false allegations of fraud in an effort to undo his loss to Joe Biden.

Despite being told by aides he lost and was likely breaking the law, Trump pressured state election officials, the Justice Department and Vice President Mike Pence to do so. false statements, alter election results or otherwise assist him.

Trump verified false information with the courts and oversaw an attempt to collate and submit to Congress false election results in key states.

After urging thousands of supporters to march to the Capitol on January 6 and take back their country, Trump watched the bloody siege unfold on television. For hours he refused to ask his followers to stand down and did not ask the National Guard to intervene.

The committee used that evidence as the basis for charging Trump with federal crimes, including incitement to insurrection, conspiracy to defraud the United States, and obstruction of an act of Congress. (My colleague Alan Feuer explained the committee’s key findings here.)

In a social media post ahead of the committee vote, Trump dismissed it as highly partisan.

And after

The committees’ findings have already harmed Trump politically. But a pressing question remains: Will Trump face legal repercussions beyond a harshly worded congressional report?

The answer lies with the prosecutors. Justice Department prosecutors, in particular, investigated many of the same issues as the congressional committee. Their investigation is now being led by a special counsel, whose team recently issued subpoenas to officials in states where Trump has tried to reverse election results.

Criminal referrals, like those approved by the Jan. 6 committee, are not legally binding. The Department of Justice could simply throw the committee’s recommendation in the trash and move on. But lawmakers on Capitol Hill are betting on a different outcome: that by publicly delineating the evidence and legal arguments against Trump, they will increase public pressure on prosecutors to act.

