Xi Jinping-Putin sends ships to approach Japan and Taiwan, war?





Jakarta, CNBC Indonesia – China and Russia have agreed to send their naval combat fleets to the East China Sea region. This is done to organize a joint weekly exercise in these waters which begins on Wednesday (21/12/2022). In the report world timessaid the Chinese Ministry of National Defense in a press release, the navies of the two countries will hold the joint military exercise Sea 2022 in the eastern waters of the coast stretching from Zhoushan to Taizhou, Zhejiang province (east of China), from Wednesday to December 27. “The joint exercise aims to demonstrate the determination and ability of both sides to strengthen their efforts to jointly address threats to maritime security, as well as safeguard international and regional peace and stability, and further deepen the Sino-Russian comprehensive strategic coordination partnership for a new era,” the Chinese Ministry of Defense said. PUBLICITY Scroll to resume content The Russian Defense Ministry said in a press release that the main objective of the exercise is to strengthen naval cooperation between the two countries and maintain peace and stability in the Asia-Pacific region. Chinese military expert Song Zhongping said drills between China and Russia have become routine. Last year, Joint Sea 2021 was held in the Sea of ​​Japan off Russia. “Such a rotation method will allow the Chinese and Russian navies to get to know each other’s sea areas and achieve the best training results. It is a manifestation of the mutual trust of the two armies,” he said. he declared. The exercise itself took place in waters near Japan and Taiwan. China and Russia themselves are known to currently have a passionate relationship with the two. With China, Tokyo is once again heated over the entry of Beijing warships into its territory around the Ryukyu Islands in Okinawa. Taipei also has a diminished relationship with the Land of the Bamboo Curtain due to China’s intention to continue asserting its claims to Taiwan’s territory. Meanwhile, Japan and Taiwan are also known to have joined the Western coalition in imposing sanctions on Russia over its attack on Ukraine. Russian President Vladimir Putin himself once called the country that imposed sanctions on him a “hostile” country. [Gambas:Video CNBC] next article wrong! China would start attacking Russia (luc/luc)



